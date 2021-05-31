Brechin star Bobby Barr insists Angus club must invest heavily to bounce back to SPFL

Bobby Barr believes Brechin can bounce back from the disaster of dropping into the Highland League – if they invest heavily in the squad.

City face a long road back to the SPFL – with a 480-mile round trip to Wick Academy on the cards as they head into the Highland League.

To return to the SPFL, Brechin need to win the title and see off the Lowland League champions and League club 42.

Brechin EGM

Off the park there are already big changes afoot.

Brechin will a hold crucial EGM on Monday night to restructure the club and launch a share issue – with only Grant Johnson and Kevin Mackie expected to remain on a newly-formed board.

© SNS Group

Manager Michael Paton has left and City are keen on a move to bring former Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon back to the club.

And Barr believes investment is paramount to future success.

“It’s going to be a very difficult road back to the SPFL,” said Brechin winger Barr. “There are a lot of aspirational clubs in both leagues.

“Brora lost out to Kelty in the play-offs but they beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

“If you win the Highland League you still have a big challenge ahead.

“There are teams like East Kilbride, Spartans, BSC Glasgow, Bonnyrigg and East Stirling who are spending big money to try to get up.

“I played for East Stirling and the deal they offered was too good to turn down.

Ambition

“There are a lot of ambitious clubs in both these leagues who are keen to make the step up.

“Cove Rangers are the best recent example. They have come up and made a real impact.”

Barr’s own future at Brechin is unclear.

The 32-year-old penned an 18-month deal when he quit City to hook up with his former team-mate Paton.

© SNS Group

“I don’t know what the future holds for me yet,” added Barr. “I’ve got a lot of thinking to do and have to speak to the club to find out their plans.

“I signed a deal for 18 months in January but there was an agreement that if we went down I may not be there.

Long journeys

“If I’m playing in the Highland League the travel has to be a big consideration.

“I live near Glasgow in Kirkintilloch and with trips to places like Brora and Wick that could mean being up at 6am and home at 11pm.

“Brechin is a fantastic club. They have so many great people behind the scenes and great fans who care so much for their team.

© SNS Group

“The club has been in freefall for the last few years and I just hope it turns around.

“I also feel for Michael. He brought me to the club and I have massive respect for him.

“It was always going to be a very, very difficult task for him to keep the club up and he’s had the hardest six-month apprenticeship you can get in football.

“I hope it doesn’t put him off and, like Brechin, he bounces back.”