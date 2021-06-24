Rising Covid-19 case numbers in Tayside are being directly linked to football fans gathering to watch Scotland’s Euro 2020 matches.

Peter Davidson, a non-executive board member at NHS Tayside, said at a meeting on Thursday “we all live in the real world” and can see cases are linked to the football tournament.

‘Busloads’ of infected football fans

For the first time during the pandemic, recent case rates have been substantially higher among men than women, leading to suggestions many males have been gathering in large groups indoors to watch the games.