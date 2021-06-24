Friday, June 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Scotland fans ‘causing Covid spike in Tayside’

By Jake Keith
June 24 2021, 4.35pm Updated: June 24 2021, 6.07pm
Scotland Fans arrive en masse off the train at London's Kings Cross Station ahead of the match between Scotland and England.

Rising Covid-19 case numbers in Tayside are being directly linked to football fans gathering to watch Scotland’s Euro 2020 matches.

Peter Davidson, a non-executive board member at NHS Tayside, said at a meeting on Thursday “we all live in the real world” and can see cases are linked to the football tournament.

‘Busloads’ of infected football fans

For the first time during the pandemic, recent case rates have been substantially higher among men than women, leading to suggestions many males have been gathering in large groups indoors to watch the games.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]