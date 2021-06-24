‘Stop buying ‘carbage’ for your kids’: Dundee fitness guru urges parents to get behind junk food ad ban

Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth has urged parents to stop buying “carbage” following the announcement of an advertising ban on junk food.

The UK Government will ban pre-9pm TV advertising of chocolate, burgers, soft drinks, cakes, sweets, ice-cream, biscuits, sweetened juices, crisps, chips and more.

The ban on TV advertising for foods high in sugar, salt and fat will come in to force from the end of next year.

Fast food and confectionery giants advertising products high in fat and sugar online will also be banned

There will be exemptions for smaller companies.

Shelley welcomed the move after working and campaigning for more than 20 years to re-educate people on the dangers of unhealthy meals and snacks.

But she urged parents to get behind the ban and stop buying their kids processed and sugar-laden foods which she calls “carbage.”

She said: “This is a positive step in the right direction.

“But kids don’t buy the food, the parents do.

“If these positive government measures to ban junk food TV adverts are to deliver a message and create impact – who delivers this message?

“We need to educate parents and teachers and, trust me, I work with them daily and recognise the gap in awareness of the harmful effect of processed, low calorie, low fat ‘carbage’ that is destroying our health.

“Most parents aren’t aware how much damage cheap, processed foods do. ”

Processed food at a lower cost may appeal to families on tighter budgets, she added, but contain ingredients that don’t make them a healthy option.

“There needs to be better education for parents so that they make better choices for their families.

“That’s why my programmes are aimed at women and corporate clients.

“I’m working with mums, nurses, teachers, midwives and organisations, who not only influence and instigate change in their own families, but also to directly influence colleagues and other professionals too.

“We need to be rock solid role models for our kids and for others.”

And as the number of cases of diabetes grows each year, Shelley hit out at her worst culprit – sugar.

She said: “Sugar calories are the worst in our diet today, but sugar is in everything from salad dressings to burgers.

“The fructose contained within sugary beverages/drinks and snacks is the main culprit in metabolic syndrome.

“Then there’s the ‘low fat’ revolution. Wherever you see this, you may as well put a danger sign on it. Sugar is hiding everywhere – when they remove the fat they need to make the food palatable, and guess what they use? You guessed it – fructose/sugar.

“Sugar is deadly. Young, growing bodies need proper, nutrient dense nourishment. We all do!

“I am passionate about delivering this message, there needs to be radical change.”