Hours of delays on A9 in Perthshire after tractor catches fire

A tractor fire caused hours of delays on Perthshire’s busiest road on Saturday.

A blaze started in the exhaust manifold of a farm vehicle on the A9 Perth to Stirling road, at the Forteviot junction, at about 11.30am.

Two fire and rescue appliances from Perth were called to the scene.

The blaze was extinguished prior to their arrival.

The A9 was completely closed southbound for about an hour following the incident, which led to fluid on the road.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️15:32 Lane 1(of 2) ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ on the #A9 S/B at Forteviot due to an earlier vehicle fire Traffic coping well on the approach #TakeCare #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/9RxXH8429s — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 28, 2020

One lane remained closed until 3.45pm with motorists warned to take care.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: “We got a call about 11.30am this morning. It was the exhaust manifold of a tractor. It was extinguished before we arrived.

“We sent two pumps from Perth. We got the stop message at 12.25pm.”

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

The road fully reopened at 3.45pm.