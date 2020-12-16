Police appeal to find girl, 14, missing from Blairgowrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Officers are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old girl missing from Blairgowrie.

Grace Whyte was last seen around 9am on Wednesday in the Beeches Road area of the town.

She is described as 5ft 2ins, of slim build with long brown hair, often tied in a ponytail. When last seen she was wearing black leggings, black Superdry trainers and a grey North Face hoodie. She was carrying a black Adidas backpack.

Sergeant Peter Duncan said: “It is completely out of character for Grace not to be in touch with her family and friends and we are appealing for help to find her.

“Likewise, if Grace sees or hears about this appeal, I would ask her to get in touch with us or her family so we know she is safe.

“If anyone can help please call us on 101, quoting incident 1170 of Wednesday, 16 December, 2020.”