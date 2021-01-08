Sainsbury’s recalls vegan sausages over fears they may contain pieces of metal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sainsbury’s has issued a recall notice for vegan sausages from its own Plant Pioneers range.

Some 300g packets of six Caramelised Onion Shroomdogs have been found to contain pieces of metal, rendering them unsafe to eat.

The affected packets have a use-by date of January 6 or 7.

Customers will be able to return the product to their nearest Sainsbury’s story, where they can receive a full refund.

Those who may be unable to visit a store because they are shielding, or for any other reason, can find advice at Sainsburys.co.uk/help.