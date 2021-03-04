Friday, March 5th 2021 Show Links
News

IN PICTURES: World Book Day 2021

by Louise Gowans
March 4 2021, 5.13pm Updated: March 5 2021, 10.06am
© Mhairi EdwardsPost Thumbnail

We asked you to send us pictures of your kids dressed up to celebrate World Book Day 2021 and the response was brilliant. Check out the happy faces below.

Charlotte Keenan, 5, dressed up as a cat for world book day. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Hunter Weatherup, 3, from Fife dressed as his favourite book (and cartoon and movie) character Cat in the Hat
Charlie Andrew, 7, from Kirkcaldy North Primary School dressed as an Oompa Loompa
Gregor, 5, Stick Man and Braelyn 9, the Grand Witch from The Witches, both from Montrose
Sophie Pullar, 5, dressed as the dog from the story book Oi Dog, from Montrose
Lara Kidd, 9, from Dundee dressed up as Horrid Henry
Poppy Findlay, 3, from Broughty Ferry as Mary Poppins
Flora, 2,  is Goldilocks with her 3 bears
Carter, 2, dressed as the hungry caterpillar
Gareth Mitchell, 9, from Blairgowrie dressed as Harry Potter

 

Lilah, 3, ready to celebrate
Ringo Cussick, 5, made a potato model of Mr Funny for his World Book Day competition at school in Dundee
Evie, 4, dressed up for World Book Day
Kara, 6, from Dundee dressed as Verruca Salts from Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Mirren, 5,  and Eddie Eccles, 6, from the Stobswell area of Dundee in action as Batman and Batwoman
Eliza Leina, 3, from Maryfield, Dundee dressed as Poppy from Trolls
Carrah, 9, as the Mad Hatter
Oliver Jones, 4, dressing up in Monifieth
Elliot, 6, and Miriam Sinclair, 3, from Monifieth. Dressed as Greg Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Tinker Bell from Peter Pan
Isla Gowans, 5, from Broughty Ferry
Bobby Gray, 4, Hayshead Nursery, Arbroath
Two-year-old Mara dressed as Elsa from Frozen
Holly, 11, took part in her schools ‘get caught reading in unusual places/positions’ challenge! 
Mylo, 3, as Chase from his favourite Paw Patrol books
Brody Cowie, 7 months, from Dundee dressed as the Very Hungry Caterpillar
Jack McCallum, 6, from Dundee
Zariyah Duffy, 2,  as Snow White <img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-2157067" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/03/156928943_10157502978971540_3730582788882674029_o-1-1-564x564.jpg" alt="" width="564" height="564" />Arlo Leonard, 3, from Kingennie dressed as the Gruffalo 
Odin Duggan, 4, as Postman Pat
Lily hutchison age 5 1/2 months as Snow White
This little boy dressed up as a land rover from ‘Landy’ by Veronica Lamond
Seth Martin, 8, from Dundee dressed as Willy Wonka

 

Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier