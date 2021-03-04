IN PICTURES: World Book Day 2021

NewsIN PICTURES: World Book Day 2021 by Louise Gowans March 4 2021, 5.13pm Updated: March 5 2021, 10.06am © Mhairi Edwards Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up We asked you to send us pictures of your kids dressed up to celebrate World Book Day 2021 and the response was brilliant. Check out the happy faces below. Charlotte Keenan, 5, dressed up as a cat for world book day. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Hunter Weatherup, 3, from Fife dressed as his favourite book (and cartoon and movie) character Cat in the Hat Charlie Andrew, 7, from Kirkcaldy North Primary School dressed as an Oompa Loompa Gregor, 5, Stick Man and Braelyn 9, the Grand Witch from The Witches, both from Montrose Sophie Pullar, 5, dressed as the dog from the story book Oi Dog, from Montrose Lara Kidd, 9, from Dundee dressed up as Horrid Henry Poppy Findlay, 3, from Broughty Ferry as Mary Poppins Flora, 2, is Goldilocks with her 3 bears Carter, 2, dressed as the hungry caterpillar Gareth Mitchell, 9, from Blairgowrie dressed as Harry Potter Lilah, 3, ready to celebrate Ringo Cussick, 5, made a potato model of Mr Funny for his World Book Day competition at school in Dundee Evie, 4, dressed up for World Book Day Kara, 6, from Dundee dressed as Verruca Salts from Charlie & the Chocolate Factory Mirren, 5, and Eddie Eccles, 6, from the Stobswell area of Dundee in action as Batman and Batwoman Eliza Leina, 3, from Maryfield, Dundee dressed as Poppy from Trolls Carrah, 9, as the Mad Hatter Oliver Jones, 4, dressing up in Monifieth Elliot, 6, and Miriam Sinclair, 3, from Monifieth. Dressed as Greg Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Tinker Bell from Peter Pan Isla Gowans, 5, from Broughty Ferry Bobby Gray, 4, Hayshead Nursery, Arbroath Two-year-old Mara dressed as Elsa from Frozen Holly, 11, took part in her schools ‘get caught reading in unusual places/positions’ challenge! Mylo, 3, as Chase from his favourite Paw Patrol books Brody Cowie, 7 months, from Dundee dressed as the Very Hungry Caterpillar Jack McCallum, 6, from Dundee Zariyah Duffy, 2, as Snow White <img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-2157067" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/03/156928943_10157502978971540_3730582788882674029_o-1-1-564x564.jpg" alt="" width="564" height="564" />Arlo Leonard, 3, from Kingennie dressed as the Gruffalo Odin Duggan, 4, as Postman Pat Lily hutchison age 5 1/2 months as Snow White This little boy dressed up as a land rover from ‘Landy’ by Veronica Lamond Seth Martin, 8, from Dundee dressed as Willy Wonka Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe Tags photo gallery picture gallery World Book Day world book day 2021 More from The Courier News team Sponsored SPONSORED: David Beatt Borrteknik AB sees growing demand for irrigation boreholes March 5 2021 Scotland ‘Things heading in the right direction’ says Sturgeon as Scotland records 500 new cases of coronavirus March 4 2021 News Deer stalkers, farm advisors and peatland workers among Tayside and Fife ‘green recovery’ jobs March 4 2021 More from The Courier Comfort Food Friday: Make this classic Scotch beef steak and mushroom pie Jordon Forster: Dundee defender attracting transfer interest from League One duo School meals and parking charges to rise as Perth and Kinross Council grapples with £17m black hole Buckfast-carrying armed robber disguised behind plastic bag mask jailed after botched Perth bus heist Opportunity on island for dairy farmer Message from the editors: Thank you to the doorstep heroes of lockdown — our newsboys and girls