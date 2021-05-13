Morning papers: All the latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 13

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

It was a timely reminder of the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on Scotland as The Courier shared the story of Graeme Carling.

The owner of construction firm McGill lost both of his parents to the virus within an hour of each other in January.

Graeme spoke candidly about the day his parents, Graeme, 66, and Margaret Carling, 65, died in separate Dundee hospitals.

Describing the events he said: “It’s obviously been tough. They were young. They didn’t need to go yet, they didn’t have to die. But they did.”

Family hit out at thefts from grave in Fife

Donna Conners has slammed those responsible for stealing items from her sisters grave in Ballingry.

The incident happened earlier this month, as she told The Courier items including fairy lights were taken from Michelle’s graveside.

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into the theft are ongoing.

Dundee United legend remembered on his 60th birthday

Former winger, Ralph Milne, would have turned 60 today as a banner is set to be unveiled near Tannadice Park.

His partner, Fiona Spence and his brother, Keith have been sharing stories of the talented player with the Evening Telegraph.

Dundee United have given the pair permission to unveil the banner near the ground for the next two days.

Price of bottled beer sparks calls for a police probe

As lockdown restrictions have began to ease across Scotland, one diner was left in “disbelief” after he paid nearly £8 for a bottle of beer, according to The Scottish Sun.

Callum Tyler was sitting outside Giulianos in Union Street, Edinburgh, where he was charged £7.80 for a 600ml bottle of Moretti.

The punter took to social media where he advised he’d “like to report a crime” causing the post to go viral.

Greek police investigate the murder of British mum

The Daily Mirror has been reporting on the murder of Caroline Crouch in Athens.

Investigators are now probing the feasibility that intruders who ransacked her property may have been aware of a large quantity of cash within the address.

The 20-year-old was tortured to death whilst brazen burglars tied-up her husband, Charalambos Babis Anagnostopoulos.

Caroline’s body was found next to her crying baby at the four-storey home in wealthy Glyka Nera, near Athens airport.

Two teams of detectives are currently investigating the incident, whilst a £260,000 reward for information has been announced by the Greek Government.

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/2217106/salesman-with-leukaemia-wins-60000-tribunal-case-against-mackie-motors/