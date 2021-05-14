Morning papers: All the latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 14

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager driver who killed a postal worker in Dundee was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

The Evening Telegraph reported that Kyle McLachlan, admitted running over Scott Millar in May 2018.

McLachlan had been behind the wheel of a BMW, owned by friend, Finlay Hutchison, a driver in the GT World Challenge Europe Series.

After sentencing Scott Millar’s family said McLachlan could “rot in hell” as he was also banned from driving for five years.

Perthshire village rocked by intimate photo case

The Courier has been following the story of a former businessman, that was given 180 hour unpaid work for distributing intimate images of two woman.

Allister Linton’s case was heard at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday. The court heard how topless images of his first victim were “scattered” around Main Street in Abernethy.

Shocked locals had first thought they were postcards before recognising the woman who Linton had taken “various” consensual images of.

A second victim and a former partner of Linton, had also come forward after images of her in state of undress were found “lying in the threshold of her hallway”, last October.

Linton said he was “ashamed” of his actions as his lawyer called him an “eccentric character”.

NHS Grampian vaccine rollout extended to those in 30s

As we take another step closer to returning to normality the Evening Express reported appointments will start to be issued to those aged between 30 and 39.

Those in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire will be invited to get the vaccine as the programme gradually moves to the next phase.

The news comes as it was revealed everyone over 18 in Moray, are expected to be offered in the next two weeks in light of rising cases there.

Glasgow protests see’s detainees freed from Home Office

The extraordinary scenes in the west of Scotland yesterday have sparked a number of media outlets to cover the story of Lakhvir Singh and Sumit Sehdevi.

Both men were detained when officers raided a home in Pollokshields, before the immigration enforcement van became surrounded by those in the local community.

A standoff ensued before both men were released, on the instruction of Police Scotland who raised a public safety concern.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Lakhvir Singh said he was “astonished and overwhelmed by the support”.