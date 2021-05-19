Wednesday, May 19th 2021 Show Links
Celtic chief Peter Lawwell’s home hit by ‘petrol bomb attack’

By Alasdair Clark
May 19 2021, 10.04am Updated: May 19 2021, 10.09am
Celtic Peter Lawwell

A firebug attack at the home of Celtic chief Peter Lawwell in the early hours of Wednesday prompted a large emergency response.

It was reported that cars parked in the driveway of Lawwell’s Lanarkshire home were set alight.

Pictures from the scene show the fire had appeared to spread to the home of Lawwell.

Eight fire appliances rushed to the scene, with around 40 firefighters battling the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said no casualties were reported as a result of the fire.

Celtic Peter Lawwell
Around 40 firefighters were called to the scene overnight

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, 19th May officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

“No one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

The Daily Record reported a ‘petrol bomb’ or similar device was used in the fire.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.02am on Wednesday, May 19 to reports of a car on fire outside a dwelling on Peel Road, Thorntonhall, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised eight appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was affecting a number of cars as well as the detached two-storey property.

“There are no reported casualties.“Crews remain in attendance.”

