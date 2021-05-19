Celtic chief Peter Lawwell’s home hit by ‘petrol bomb attack’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A firebug attack at the home of Celtic chief Peter Lawwell in the early hours of Wednesday prompted a large emergency response.

It was reported that cars parked in the driveway of Lawwell’s Lanarkshire home were set alight.

Pictures from the scene show the fire had appeared to spread to the home of Lawwell.

Eight fire appliances rushed to the scene, with around 40 firefighters battling the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said no casualties were reported as a result of the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, 19th May officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

“No one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

The Daily Record reported a ‘petrol bomb’ or similar device was used in the fire.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.02am on Wednesday, May 19 to reports of a car on fire outside a dwelling on Peel Road, Thorntonhall, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised eight appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was affecting a number of cars as well as the detached two-storey property.

“There are no reported casualties.“Crews remain in attendance.”