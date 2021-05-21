‘No criminality found’ following probe into Rangers players’ title celebrations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police Scotland have said a probe into a video allegedly showing Rangers players using sectarian language has established no criminality.

The force launched an investigation into a video, which was circulating on social media on Monday, of the players celebrating their 55th league title win

Some on social media had alleged squad members used sectarian language.

Now the force has said the probe concluded there was “no criminality” established after extensive enquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In relation to a video circulating on social media showing Rangers players allegedly using sectarian language on Saturday 15 May, extensive enquiries have been carried out and no criminality has been established.”

Some politicians had commented on the video, with then justice secretary Humza Yousaf saying the club should sack any player or staff member found guilty of ‘anti-Catholic hatred’.

Speaking after the video first emerged, a Rangers FC spokesperson said they were confident no criminality would be found.

A statement read: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is evident that this video was shared with an adjoining narrative which attempts to discredit our players and the reputation of Rangers Football Club. This highlights the dangers of ‘trial by social media.’

‘It is deeply concerning that this video has been taken as genuine’

“It is deeply concerning that this video has been taken as genuine and has been shared widely including by some political representatives who should be mindful of their influence and legal processes.

“Our squad is richly diverse. Sectarianism is unacceptable and has no place in our club which is underlined by our Everyone Anyone campaign.

“We are confident that no criminality took place, we have sought legal advice and look forward to cooperating with Police Scotland.”