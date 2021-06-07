Tayside and Fife weather: More sun expected with highs of 21C this week

Locals across Tayside and Fife have been told to expect more warm weather this week, with highs of 21C forecast.

Weather forecasters have predicted another warm week for Scots, with some haar lingering around the coastline.

Highs of 18C are expected around 2pm on Monday afternoon, with sunny spells throughout the day.

Some parts of Tayside and Fife could see the mercury rise as high as 21C later this week.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Monday will have warm sunshine, with some rain after, then Thursday to June 19 has temperatures trending towards the warmer side of average and dry, with an increased risk of hot conditions”

Monday evening will be dry and cloudy with minimum temperatures of 8C forecast overnight.

Tuesday will see more sunny spells, but the cloud is expected to be thicker across western Perthshire.

The forecast for Wednesday onwards reads: “Cloudy with patchy rain on Wednesday, drier in the east in the afternoon.

“Dry on Thursday, some warm sunshine breaking through by afternoon.”

They added: “Dry, bright and somewhat cooler on Friday.”

Tayside and Fife weather outlook for June and July

Warmer temperatures are expected throughout June and July, with forecasters predicting above average temperatures between June 20 to June 4.

It comes after eastern Scotland saw one of the wettest months on record in May, receiving more than twice the average rainfall.

May was an average of 1.2C cooler throughout the month than normal, according to official figures.

Midge forecast

One expert has warned the warm weather will herald the return of Scotland’s infamous midges.

Dundee-based APS Biocontrol director Dr Alison Blackwell, who runs the Scottish Midge Forecast, said cold weather throughout May had kept the beasties at bay.

But Dr Blackwell explained the arrival of the warm weather would see them emerge “in their masses”.

“The cold May kept numbers down but the last few days of hot weather has seen large numbers emerge.

“In a few days, people in the Highlands will feel the difference. If you haven’t been bitten yet, you soon will be,” Dr Blackwell said.