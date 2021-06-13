Scots aged over 40 urged to have their second Covid jab

Scots aged over 40 are being urged to have their second Covid jab as quickly as possible.

The Scottish Government said anyone in that age group who has an appointment more than eight weeks after their first jab should seek an earlier slot.

And it said many people – particularly over 40s – have already received an invitation in line with the previous recommendation of a 12-week interval.

A new vaccine journey tool on the NHS Inform website allows people to check the status of their second appointment.

The UK vaccines committee has recommended shortening the interval between jabs from 12 to eight weeks.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are working closely with NHS boards to ensure the number of appointments can be increased in line with national guidance to help combat new variants and provide protection to as many people as possible.

“Boards are boosting their capacity to administer second doses alongside the delivery of first doses to younger cohorts and appointments are now being issued in accordance with the new recommendation of an eight week gap.”

He said the second dose is vital in providing greater and longer lasting protection against the virus – particularly the new Delta variant.

He added: “In the six months since vaccinations started in Scotland we have delivered first doses to more than three quarters of the adult population and second doses to more than half. We remain on track to offer the vaccine to all adults by the end of July, but the emergence of the new variant shows we cannot be complacent.”