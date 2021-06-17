New fund opens for island communities to aid ‘green economic recovery’

Businesses and community groups located across Scotland’s inhabited islands can apply to get their hands on grants of up to £150,000.

The new Island Communities Fund (ICF) is for projects which focus on supporting sustainable island economies and the journey towards net zero.

The £2 million fund comes out of a £9.5 million pot committed to the Islands Programme for 2021-22.

Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon says: “Each of our islands are unique so I look forward to seeing the development of innovative ICF projects that recognise the particular and distinct challenges facing individual communities.

“This fund will help to deliver projects that contribute to Scotland’s fair and just transition to net zero and to climate resilient living on our islands. We’re looking for ‘shovel-ready’ green infrastructure activities to support a strong and sustainable future for our islands.”‘

Shovel-ready schemes only

Grant applications will be submitted through Inspiring Scotland, who will manage the fund.

Applicants will be expected to put forward shovel-ready island-based community-led projects.

They will need to detail how it will contribute to a “successful and sustainable future for the islands and support employment and community resilience”.

Inspiring Scotland chief executive Celia Tennant said: “We are delighted to be able to partner with the Scottish Government on the delivery of the National Islands Plan.

“The Island Communities Fund will support local communities and organisations to develop their local economy and support local employment in an environmentally responsible way – a vital step towards supporting wellbeing while reducing our collective impact on the planet.”

How to apply

The £2 million Islands Green Recovery Programme was delivered last year as part of the wider £230 million capital stimulus package. It delivered 67 projects that reached across 29 different islands in six local authority areas and provided a ‘real term’ investment of more than £2.7 million.

Submission Deadline for Applications is noon on Friday 16 July.

Projects should be completed by March 31.