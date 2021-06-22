Covid: Nicola Sturgeon confirms delay to lockdown easing

The First Minister has confirmed that no part of the country will change Covid level from next week, as she reveals Scotland’s road map out of lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed areas in mainland Scotland will remain under Level 1 and 2 restrictions for another three weeks.

It is hoped all of Scotland will move to Level 0 on July 19, a delay on the June 28 date initially planned.

This will be extended to include the removal of the need for physical distancing outdoors, as well as no limits on numbers for informal outdoor gatherings.

The lifting of remaining legal restrictions is planned for August 9.

Perth and Kinross, Fife, and Angus will stay at Level 1.

However, Dundee remains at Level 2 following concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the area.

Infection rates in Dundee remain the highest in Scotland at 295 per 100,000.

Small changes will be made to rules on weddings and funerals. Live entertainment will be possible at weddings and people from more than one household will be able to carry coffins.

Latest figures

Last week’s Covid cases show a 40% increase from the week before.

There were 2,167 new positive cases reported on Tuesday, 900 more than the day before. This represents 9.1% of all tests. Positive testing rates of 5% or below indicate that the pandemic is under control.

There were four new reported deaths of people who had recently tested positive.

A further 171 people were in hospital yesterday, with 18 people in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The virus is still with us, but the vaccines are protecting more of us.

“As cases rise, we can expect to see more deaths in the coming weeks.”

Why delay Level 0?

Last week, Ms Sturgeon said that further relaxation of Covid restrictions was unlikely due to the increasing threat of the Delta variant first identified in India.

She indicated that restrictions could remain in place until July 19 to allow for maximum roll-out of vaccinations. Every adult in Scotland should have their first vaccine appointment by the end of this week.

Today, Ms Sturgeon said: “By this Sunday we will have vaccinated, with both doses, the top nine priority groups.”

These groups account for 99% of all Covid-related deaths.

All adults should have their first dose of the vaccine by July 18.

Life beyond Level 0

Residents in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have already been been living under Level 0, following a change in restrictions earlier this month.

The report on life “beyond Level 0” is due to be published today. A second report will review the future of social distancing.

As of June, all non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester and Salford has been banned due to rising cases in the region.