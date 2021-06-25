Dundee Covid outbreak grows as case rate passes 500

Dundee’s coronavirus outbreak continues to grow as the city’s case rate has soared past 500.

On Friday, there were 517 positive cases per 100,000 people in Dundee – up from 470 the day before.

The city continues to be the worst local authority in Scotland for new cases of the virus per capita, with an additional 126 cases reported on Friday.

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Dundee now stands at 9,019.

No new deaths have been reported in Tayside or Fife.

There are 19 people in hospital in Tayside and six in Fife.

Covid across Scotland

A total of 1,747 positive tests for the virus were reported across Scotland as a whole on Friday, 6.9% of all taken.

Two new deaths have also been confirmed, in Aberdeen and East Ayrshire.

Meanwhile in Fife, 90 new cases of the virus were reported, while Perth and Kinross and Angus recorded 50 and 36 respectively.

Drop-in vaccine clinics open

NHS Tayside has opened a series of drop in clinics for residents aged 18 to 29 in response to the rising cases.

Youngsters have been encouraged to get their jabs as early as possible, with a spokeswoman for the health board saying: “Drop-ins are for anyone over 18 who does not yet have an appointment for their first dose, or anyone of any age who is at eight weeks or more since their first jab and is due their second.

“Clinics for those who have appointments will continue to run across Tayside so if you have an appointment, please attend at your scheduled time.

“Our teams at the drop-ins will be trying their best to make the clinics run as smoothly as possible, but you might have to wait if lots of people turn up at once.

“Please be patient – and kind – and we’ll get you jabbed as soon as we can. Teams at the vaccination centres will keep you updated on waiting times.

“There will be separate queues for those with an appointment and we have reviewed the queue management system and increased the number of vaccinators and support staff in place to help speed things up.

“Thank you to everyone who has attended so far and we would urge everyone else who is eligible to come along if you can over the next few days.”