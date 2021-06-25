News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 25th 2021 By John Post June 25 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Giant Burberry handbag towed into London on the River Thames. David Taylor/Shutterstock Extinction Rebellion activists protest with a grass banner move towards the River Thames telling governments to Act Now in the lead-up to COP26 in London. Maciek Musialek/NurPhoto/Shutterstock People participate in the annual Pride Parade, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Thousands of people attended the parade in one of the largest public gatherings held in Israel since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Ariel Schalit An ice cream van sits in thick fog at Beachy Head as the Government decides to keep tight restrictions on over sea travel this summer, and ministers will examine whether to exempt fully-vaccinated travellers from amber countries from quarantine. Jon Santa Cruz/Shutterstock A Hand Casting Art of Aung San Suu Kyi during the Anniversary ceremony of the 71st Korean War in Peace Dam in Hwacheon, South Korea. Penta Press/Shutterstock Scotland’s Scott King is tackled during the Under 20s Six Nations match at Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff. David Davies/PA Wire. People watch a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky Frontline health workers bid farewell to visually impaired 74 years old Kaile Tamang after recovering from COVID-19 at Radha Soami COVID Isolation & Oxygen Therapy Centre in Kathmandu, Nepal. Skanda Gautam/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock A Palestinian protester uses slingshot to hurls stones during protest against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established last month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area. AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed A woman migrant holds her baby in a makeshift camp set up outside the Paris town hall. More than 300 migrants set up some 200 tents outside the town hall to draw attention to their living conditions and to demand accommodation. AP Photo/Lewis Joly Sergio Perez, Mexico, seen in action in his Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B at the Styrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria. DPPI/Joao Filipe/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close