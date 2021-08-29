Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon self-isolating after identified as close contact to positive Covid case

By Denny Andonova
August 29 2021, 8.32pm Updated: August 30 2021, 9.19am
Nicola Sturgeon announced she will be self-isolating on social media.
Nicola Sturgeon has gone into self-isolation after being identified as a close contact of a person who has tested positive for Covid.

The First Minister announced on social media she will be self-isolating and pending a PCR test in line with the current coronavirus guidelines after receiving a notification from the NHS tonight.

In a post on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’ve had notification tonight that I’ve been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for Covid.

“Accordingly, and in line with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

“My thanks to all the contact tracers working so hard in NHS Test & Protect.”

Daily Covid infections top 7,000 for first time

Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement has come after Scotland recorded another record number of new coronavirus cases today, with 7,113 people testing positive for the first time.

It is the third time in a week the record for new infections has been broken, as the Scottish Government warned the situation is “fragile” and said further restrictions could not be ruled out.

New cases have more than doubled in a week, although the figure released on Sunday includes some tests taken more than 48 hours ago due to backlog and delays in the testing system.

The number of patients in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus infections has also risen for the ninth consecutive day, reaching 507, with 52 in intensive care.

Earlier today, the First Minister tweeted: “We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland. It’s reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.

“However, we can’t be complacent and are monitoring carefully. In meantime, please take care.”

A further 17,655 vaccinations were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Of those, 3,233 were first doses and 14,422 were second doses, taking the totals to 4,101,311 and 3,655,287 respectively.

