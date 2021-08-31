Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News

Covid Scotland: More than 6,000 new cases as pressure on NHS grows

By Alasdair Clark
August 31 2021, 2.41pm Updated: August 31 2021, 3.25pm
Covid Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has admitted concern over rising cases

More than 6,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland alongside another rise in the number of people in hospital with the virus.

Figures released on Tuesday show 6,029 new coronavirus cases in Scotland, with a test positivity rate of 14.9%.

The new figures include 715 positive results in Tayside and Fife, up from just under 300 on Monday.

Fife has had the greatest increase in cases, with 353 new infections confirmed by public health officials.

Dundee has recorded 183 new positive results, while 96 new infections have been reported in Angus.

The number of people in hospital after testing positive for the virus continues to grow, with the latest figures showing 585 hospital cases across the country.

That is an increase of 34 on Monday’s figure.

Meanwhile 54 people are in intensive care units, up by two.

A further seven deaths have also been confirmed among people who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, taking the death toll since March 2020 to 8,118.

As the number of new cases in the last week doubled, Nicola Sturgeon said the figures were concerning as NHS chiefs warned of increasing pressure on the health service.

Covid Scotland test
Cases have almost doubled in the last week

“It’s the overall level of cases that make me concerned right now,” the first minister said on Monday after she tested negative for the virus herself.

The latest figures show 4,106,408 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,680,761 have had their second.

Ms Sturgeon says the vaccine is breaking the link between cases of the virus and serious illness.

But she added: “We are seeing a smaller proportion of people who get Covid ending up in hospital, but when there’s a big number of people with Covid, even a smaller percentage going to hospital will still put pressure on the health service and there is significant pressure on the health service right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier