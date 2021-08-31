Dundee United hopeful over Scott McMann deal as Tangerines explore left-back options

Dundee United are hopeful of securing the signature of Hamilton defender Scott McMann.

Courier Sport understands United are deep in negotiations with Accies over the 25-year-old.

McMann, who can play at left-back and in the centre of defence, has a year left to run on his deal at New Douglas Park and would command a fee.

He is valued highly by the Championship side but remains the Tangerines’ No 1 option to replace Jamie Robson – who looks increasingly likely to join English League One outfit Lincoln City.

As reported earlier on deadline day, the Terrors are also considering a loan swoop for Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher.

The 22-year-old former Falkirk youngster is another name on Tannadice chiefs’ list to take on Robson’s mantle.

However, McMann is still the top target despite United having an approach rebuffed by Hamilton earlier in the transfer window.