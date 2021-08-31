Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Thom: Former Dundee sub postmaster and JP dies aged 77

By Chris Ferguson
August 31 2021, 3.00pm Updated: August 31 2021, 4.23pm
David Thom.

David Thom, who has died aged 77, was one of the most recognisable faces in Brantwood, Dundee.

His father James took over the district’s Post Office and newsagent just after the Second World War.

David grew up around the shop and eventually bought it from his father in 1971.

He ran it, together with with wife Dianne, until 1998 when he sold it to Mohammad Haneef.

New owner

However, David returned to help the new owner because he loved the customers and only fully retired six years ago.

His father had been an engineer before he took over Brantwood Post Office and newsagent. His mother, Effie, ran a bakery at the Brantwood shops.

David Thom was born at Clement Park Nursing Home and educated at Downfield Primary School and then Dundee High School.

When he left secondary education, David went to study business at commercial college in Dundee.

David and Dianne Thom.

His first job was with solicitors Calder and Williams in Dundee. David had always enjoyed legal matters and had ambitions to be a solicitor but a tempting and more lucrative opening came up at Dundee Trustee Savings Bank.

It was there, while working in the bank’s branch in Euclid Crescent, that he met with future wife, Dianne Griggs, who came from Invergowrie.

Marriage

The couple married at Invergowrie Church in 1966.

The following year, as his father’s health deteriorated, David began helping out in the Post Office and newsagent, before buying the store from his father five years later.

His wife Dianne said: “David was quite a reserved man but loved being in the shop meeting people he knew. It was his comfort zone. We got to know so many people over many years. Everyone knew us.”

Family

David sold the shop to Mohammad Haneef in 1998 and the couple spent time visiting their grandchildren in England.

He did some voluntary hospital driving but eventually went to work with Mr Haneef in the shop because he enjoyed being involved in the community.

David also served as Justice of the Peace for around 30 years. His role involved swearing in police officers, sitting in the then district court and training other Justices of the Peace.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

