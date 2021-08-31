Dundee United targeting Liverpool left-back as Jamie Robson nears Tannadice exit door

Dundee United are set to swoop for Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher – should Jamie Robson leave Tannadice.

Robson has been heavily-linked with a move to English League One side Lincoln City all window.

The 23-year-old defender now looks set to complete a move south in the coming hours of transfer deadline day.

The academy graduate, who scored the winner in their recent victory over champions Rangers and has made over 170 appearances in tangerine, will command a fee as he has a year left to run on his United deal.

And, according to a report in the Scottish Sun, the Terrors will move for Anfield kid Tony Gallacher to replace Robson once an agreement with the Imps is reached.

The 22-year-old Scot spent time on loan in the MLS with Toronto FC last season and started his career as a youngster with Falkirk.

He’s ready to be farmed out again and Liverpool chiefs see the City of Discovery as the ideal place for the former Scotland youth international to hone his talents.