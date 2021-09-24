Wild swimming: Angus mums’ Big Dook will celebrate friendships, fitness and the all-clear on skin cancer

A group of Monifieth mums who found friendship and a love of wild swimming during lockdown will take an extra special dook today.

What started as a quick dip outdoors for a chat has grown into a strong support system helping them stay positive through life’s ups and downs.

“We’ve been dooking since January this year,” mum-of-two Claire Dickie explains. “And we’ve covered all topics – menopause, kids, diets, politics, everything!”

Wading into the North Sea – and the camaraderie and mental health benefits that come with it – was invaluable for Claire when she was diagnosed with skin cancer in June.

Claire, 45, is a talent manager and leadership coach. She feels being fit, as well as wild swimming with the mums, helped her stay positive when she needed surgery.

“I found changes in a mole under my arm, in the summer. It had changed shape and risen up a bit,” she explains.

“Doctors weren’t that keen to take it off.

‘I felt there was something not right’

“But I just felt there was something not right about it so I pushed for it to be removed.

“So they did. They tested it and then phoned me to say it was Stage 1A cancer. It was caught early.

“I am pretty in tune with my body and I just knew I didn’t want it and had to get rid of it.”

The group usually meets on Thursday and Saturday mornings.

But this evening at 6pm Claire and 44 others, including the Seaview Primary mums, will swim then hold a ‘coffee morning’ on Broughty Ferry seafront – to give back to ‘phenomenal and caring’ Macmillan nurses.

It’s not the group’s usual dooking time, Claire laughs: “We usually go at 6am, which is ridiculous but it’s so we can do the school runs and things.

‘It’s great to do something for yourself’

“You just feel fantastic. You get out before the kids get up. It’s doing something for yourself so it’s great from a mental health perspective.

“In the winter we just go in for a short time but at the moment we stay in the water for about 20 minutes.”

Claire – mum to Cameron, 8, and Annabel, 4 – is matter-of-fact about her experience.

“I had the option of a skin excision or getting lymph nodes out. I went through the pros and cons and then opted for the excision.”

She says everyone in the group has benefitted from the community spirit swims bring.

“The dooking helps with a positive mindset. We all hear each other’s stories and listen to what’s happening in each other’s lives. Somebody can always help.

‘Keep moving forward’

“The support is great and (with the cancer) I knew to keep moving forward and stay positive. I got cleared two weeks ago. I’ll get regular check-ups now.

“The children get involved in swims too. It’s great to see them using the free local resource of the ocean for health benefits. I’d encourage other people to give it a try.

“Covid pushed us to get out there and do something. It works because it’s a quick fix and it doesn’t take a lot of energy and time out of your day.”

To join the dook, bring your own cake and coffee for a chat on the beach after or donate to the Big Dook For Cancer here.