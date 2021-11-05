Fireworks in Scotland: What are the new rules and potential penalties?

An error occurred. Please try again.

This year’s Bonfire Night is the first to take place after new legislation was introduced to limit the impact of fireworks in Scotland.

The Scottish Government made changes to the rules earlier this year, as part of a drive to ensure pyrotechnics do not fall into the wrong hands, and to reduce disturbance for residents.

The regulations came after a review group was convened to look into the issue of fireworks use across the country.

Why have new rules been introduced?

The independent Firework Review Group, made up of experts including police, firefighters and animal welfare officers in Scotland, published its findings last November.

It recommended a number of actions, including:

The introduction of mandatory conditions when fireworks are purchased from retailers

Restricting the times of day fireworks can be sold and volume of fireworks that can be purchased at any one time

Restricting the days and times fireworks can be set off

The introduction of no firework areas or zones

The creation of a proxy purchasing offence to prevent adults from buying fireworks on behalf of those under the age of 18

At the time, Ash Denham, the community safety minister, vowed to bring forward legislation to make the recommendations a reality.

What regulations are now in force?

The rules that came into force in June are as follows:

A restriction on the time of day that fireworks can be used by the general public to between 6pm and 11pm

A restriction on the time of day that fireworks can be supplied to the general public to 7am-6pm, alongside existing requirements for retailers around their sale and storage licences

A limit on the amount of fireworks that can be sold to a member of the public to 5kg at any one time

Are there any exceptions?

Yes. The rules on when fireworks can be set off are relaxed on:

Bonfire Night, when they can be used from 6pm to midnight

Hogmanay (6pm-1am)

The night of Chinese New Year (6pm-1am)

The night of Diwali (6pm-1am)

Meanwhile, the regulations on when and where fireworks can be bought or set off are relaxed for:

Professional organisers or operators of fireworks displays and their employees

Local authorities that are putting on a national public celebration or commemorative event, or other display

Organisers of a public display for a charitable, religious, youth, recreational, community, political or similar organisation

Customers outside Scotland

What are the penalties for breaking the rules?

The same potential penalties apply for the misuse of fireworks, or for retailers who sell them outside of the permitted hours or in excess of the allowed amounts.

Anyone caught breaking the rules can face a fine of up to £5,000, a six-month jail sentence or both.

How do you report fireworks misuse?

Police can be contacted on 101 to report concerns around the illegal use or sale of fireworks.

Crimestoppers also runs a campaign, supported by the Scottish Government’s Building Safer Communities, encouraging people to anonymously report people for firework misuse or deliberate fire-setting.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also has advice on staying safe on Bonfire Night.

In an emergency call 999.

