Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How can I keep mould out of my home this winter – and how does it affect my health?

By Saskia Harper
November 7 2021, 12.03pm

As it gets colder, you may be beginning to notice annoying patches of mould or damp forming on your walls and ceilings.

But why is mould such a problem in the winter? How can you banish it from your home for good? And how does it affect your health?

We’re answering all your questions about how to keep your house mould-free this winter.

Why is mould worse in the winter?

Because of the colder weather, we tend to keep our windows and doors closed and we’re more likely to have the heating on at this time of year.

Supermarket chemicals or homemade solutions can remove mould temporarily.

This means our homes lack proper ventilation, which can cause humid air to gather.

Over time, condensation builds up, creating the perfect conditions for mould to grow.

How can I get rid of mould?

Before removing any mould, you should ensure you have protective equipment such as masks, to ensure you don’t breathe in any harmful spores.

For a cheap and simple option – if you only have small patches of mould – brands such as Cillit Bang, Dettol and Mr Muscle all sell mould and mildew remover sprays.

Anti-mould paint stops moisture from gathering on walls and ceilings.

These can be sprayed on the affected area and will remove the mould by wiping it away, or simply leaving it on the surface.

At-home remedies such as mixing one part bleach with four parts water can also be effective at removing mould from painted walls and ceilings.

If you own your home or have permission from your landlord, you could invest in some anti-mould paint and give your most affected rooms a fresh coat.

Moisture absorbers are another cheap way of preventing mould.

The paint works by resisting moisture and steam, meaning mould cannot grow there.

You should remove any mould before using the paint in your home. It usually lasts five to six years before needing to be repainted.

You could also invest in a dehumidifier or moisture absorber, to minimise the amount of condensation in the room in the first place.

Alternatively, leaving your windows open for as little as 10 minutes a day, or keeping doors open for air to circulate through the home can also be effective.

How does mould affect your health?

According to the NHS, moulds produce allergens, irritants and sometimes even toxic substances.

Inhaling or touching mould spores can cause an allergic reaction such as sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash. Moulds can also cause asthma attacks.

Mould and damp can negatively impact everyone, but can be especially bad for:

  • Babies and children
  • Elderly people
  • Those with skin problems, such as eczema
  • Those who have respiratory problems, such as allergies and asthma
  • People with a weakened immune system, such as those having chemotherapy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]