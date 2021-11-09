Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: How many have downloaded the status app? And how do you do it?

By Cara Forrester
November 9 2021, 6.33am Updated: November 9 2021, 9.18am
Users struggled to find the government's new Covid status app on the Google and Apple stores.

It’s the app that you need to tap to get into nightclubs and large events – but have you downloaded it yet?

Love it or loathe it, it’s the law to show your Covid vaccination status to get into certain places and events.

The scheme which launched last month, becoming legally enforceable, has had it’s fair share of controversy. So how many folk have already downloaded it?

And if you’ve still to do it – how do you get it?

A person holding a smartphone with the new covid vaccine passport app for Scotland
.

From political debate to initial teething problems, there was initial criticism that the app was difficult to find and download.

How many downloads and passports so far?

Despite the struggles some faced to find and download the app many now have it on their phones.

Others have opted to download a PDF of their status and some have asked for paper certificates.

The Scottish Government confirmed so far there have been:

  • More than 1.3 million downloads of the NHS Covid Status app.
  • More than 1 million PDF digital certificates downloaded.
  • 400,000 paper certificates sent out.

A spokesperson adds they see this as “reflecting the widespread uptake of our certification schemes.”

How do I download the app?

When the app was launched, many were critical on social media because they couldn’t find out how to download it.

If you still need to you can:

  • Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android.
  • To search for it on the Apple App Store,  search ‘Covid Status Scotland’.
  • To search for the app on the Google Play Store, go with ‘Scot NHS’.
Users struggled to find the government’s new Covid status app on the Google and Apple stores.

It is the fifth option listed, as pictured below on desktop.

PDFs and paper copies

You can request a print copy online by logging onto the NHS portal with your username, which can be found in your vaccine appointment letter or text.

If you don’t have the letter, you can recover your username – though you will need the date of one of your vaccinations do that.

The online form showing proof of vaccination.

You can get a printed copy of proof you are fully vaccinated through the Covid-19 status helpline on 0808 196 8565.

The helpline is open every day from 10am to 6pm. Because it’s a freephone number there isn’t any charge to use it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]