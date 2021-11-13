Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spotify Wrapped 2021: All you need to know before the end-of-year round-up launches

By Craig Munro
November 13 2021, 2.05pm
Spotify Wrapped is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

It may be the highlight of 2021 for music-lovers, and Spotify Wrapped is now just around the corner.

Towards the end of the year, streaming platform Spotify presents its users with a playlist of the songs and popular artists they listened to most over the year.

The round-up also reveals listening habits through the wrapped stats, which will break down the amount of time spent playing different bands and genres.

It is a package that allows music nuts to demonstrate just how big a fan they are of their favourite singers, songwriters and instrumentalists, by providing them with cold hard figures.

Here is all you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2021.

How do I find my Spotify Wrapped?

On the day it is released, you will get a special notification from the streaming platform to tell you your playlist is ready.

But before you get to it, you’ll be taken through your listening habits from the past year: your top songs, your top bands, your top genres, and how long you spent playing each of them.

This is also the bit that will tell you if you’re in the top 1% or even 0.5% of listeners for your favourite band or artist – always a badge of honour for a true fan.

As well as your own playlist of top tunes, there will be a wealth of other music collections to enjoy, revealing the most popular artists and hits from the past year.

In 2020, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd was the biggest song both in the UK and worldwide, while Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny topped the worldwide artists list and South Korean sensations BTS came top among bands.

If you don’t get a Wrapped this year, there could be a couple of reasons: in 2020, the package was only offered to people who had a Spotify account before November 15th and had listened to at least 5 different artists and 30 different tracks.

Is Spotify Wrapped accurate?

Last year, there was no shortage of people around the internet complaining that their wrapped stats were not as accurate as they were hoping.

Back in January, Spotify acknowledged that some users had been surprised by the content of their playlists, and offered some tips to make sure the music best reflects users’ actual tastes.

They included switching on Private Listening mode if you were planning to listen to songs or sounds while you sleep to ensure they’re not counted, and setting up the Spotify Kids app to allow young ones to enjoy their favourite music without interfering with yours.

The streaming platform says Wrapped is based on an account’s listening history, and the playlist is ordered by songs played most to least frequently – although they do swap some around to ensure tunes from the same artist or album don’t always appear back-to-back.

What day will it come out?

No specific date has been given yet for the release of Wrapped 2021, though the company has recently been hinting that the day isn’t far away in messages such as the tweet earlier in this article.

The package generally comes out towards the end of November or the start of December, with last year’s appearing on December 1.

So, users should not have long to wait before finding out whether their tastes in music are as good as they might think.

