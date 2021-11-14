Tears or triumph? COP26 in photos

An error occurred. Please try again.

The gavel has fallen on COP26 after two weeks of intensive environmental negotiations in Glasgow.

A last-minute intervention by China and India meant the Glasgow Climate Pact ended with a watered-down commitment on coal.

It led some to express disappointment with the outcome of the UN-organised conference. COP26 president Alok Sharma appeared to become emotional as he apologised for “the way this process has unfolded” and said he was “deeply sorry”.

However, the pact agreed on Saturday evening contains the first explicit mention of fossil fuels in a UN climate agreement — leading others to hail it as another important step on the journey to limiting the effects of climate change.

Here are a selection of photos taken during COP26.

See here for further coverage of COP26.