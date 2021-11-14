Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Remembrance Sunday in Fife: Communities turn out to pay their respects

By Louis Delbarre and Communities Team
November 14 2021, 2.39pm Updated: November 14 2021, 3.51pm
Wreaths were laid at the Kirkcaldy garden of remembrance.

Kirkcaldy Pipe Band led the parade to honour the town’s fallen in the largest Remembrance event in Fife.

It made its way from the Town House to the war memorial.

There, a short service was led by Captain Andrew Manley, the commanding officer of Kirkcaldy Salvation Army.

Veterans and community groups were joined by civic dignitaries in laying wreaths.

The town commemoration was one of several Remembrance Sunday events held across the area as communities returned to a public show of respect.

Those included a St Andrew’s ceremony which followed a service at the town’s Holy Trinity Church.

In Cardenden, Fife Police Pipe Band led the parade to Auchterderran war memorial.

Other commemorations were held in towns and villages throughout the area, including Dunfermline, Kinghorn and Methil.

Photos from Kirkcaldy below by Kenny Smith 

VIDEO: Tayside and Fife fall silent at poignant ceremonies to mark Remembrance Day

Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier