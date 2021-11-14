Remembrance Sunday in Fife: Communities turn out to pay their respects

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kirkcaldy Pipe Band led the parade to honour the town’s fallen in the largest Remembrance event in Fife.

It made its way from the Town House to the war memorial.

There, a short service was led by Captain Andrew Manley, the commanding officer of Kirkcaldy Salvation Army.

Veterans and community groups were joined by civic dignitaries in laying wreaths.

The town commemoration was one of several Remembrance Sunday events held across the area as communities returned to a public show of respect.

Those included a St Andrew’s ceremony which followed a service at the town’s Holy Trinity Church.

In Cardenden, Fife Police Pipe Band led the parade to Auchterderran war memorial.

Other commemorations were held in towns and villages throughout the area, including Dunfermline, Kinghorn and Methil.

Photos from Kirkcaldy below by Kenny Smith