VIDEO: Tayside and Fife fall silent at poignant ceremonies to mark Remembrance Day

Tayside and Fife fell silent as they remembered the fallen on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

In Dundee, dozens of people gathered at the City Square as flags were lowered as a mark of respect.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick was among those who joined veterans for the small Remembrance Day ceremony, which included a two-minute silence.

And a bugler played the Last Post from the balcony of the City Chambers.

Mr Borthwick said: “Dundee has a proud military history and, as Lord Provost, I am always incredibly proud to see each year how the people of Dundee come together to pay their respects.

“May the memory of their commitment, bravery and sacrifice always be remembered.”

Poppies at Ninewells

Elsewhere in the city, members of the mosaic and craft club at Ninewells Hospital’s community garden came together to make hundreds of poppies.

Visitors then observed a minute silence in the gardens.

Mhairi Cormack, green health development worker, said: ‘It’s great to be able to animate a space like Ninewells Community Garden.

“The participants of the mosaic group and craft club have gained new skills and enjoyed the time creating these pieces in the garden which is such a calming and lovely place.”

Remembrance Day in Perth

Meanwhile in Perth, Provost Dennis Melloy and Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the 51st Highland Memorial.

Lieutenant Colonel Duncan MacKinnon, commanding officer of 7 Scots, was joined by veterans and serving officers for the poignant service.

Wreaths were also laid at the Veterans’ Memorial in St John’s Street.

And individual members of Perth and Kinross Pipe Band played a lament throughout the city centre.

The ceremonies were scaled-down this year as a result of the ongoing Covid pandemic, although some events will take place across the area on Sunday.

Fife schoolchildren remember

hildren in Kingskettle helped celebrate the 100th anniversary of the use of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance.

Community council members invited youngsters from Kettle Primary to write a message on a poppy in memory of those who gave their lives.

And the symbols were then planted in the garden of the memorial hall and hung from trees.

Later, primary sevens were invited to stay for an old fashioned afternoon tea.

Liz Dunsmuir from the community council said: “The headteacher did an assembly about remembrance and we had a display of memorabilia to show the children.”