VIDEO: Tayside and Fife fall silent at poignant ceremonies to mark Remembrance Day

By Claire Warrender
November 11 2021, 6.19pm Updated: November 11 2021, 6.41pm

Tayside and Fife fell silent as they remembered the fallen on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

In Dundee, dozens of people gathered at the City Square as flags were lowered as a mark of respect.

A 2 minute silence led by Lord Provost Ian Borthwick.Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick was among those who joined veterans for the small Remembrance Day ceremony, which included a two-minute silence.

And a bugler played the Last Post from the balcony of the City Chambers.

The Remembrance event at City Square. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Mr Borthwick said: “Dundee has a proud military history and, as Lord Provost, I am always incredibly proud to see each year how the people of Dundee come together to pay their respects.

“May the memory of their commitment, bravery and sacrifice always be remembered.”

Poppies at Ninewells

Elsewhere in the city, members of the mosaic and craft club at Ninewells Hospital’s community garden came together to make hundreds of poppies.

Holly Grieve makes a poppy for Remembrance Day.
Holly Grieve , 9, and Vardhini Rajagopal making a poppy. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Visitors then observed a minute silence in the gardens.

Mhairi Cormack, green health development worker, said: ‘It’s great to be able to animate a space like Ninewells Community Garden.

Major (retd) Colin Gray takes the salute at a Remembrance Day service at Ninewells community garden.
Major (Retd) Colin Gray, president of Dundee Branch Black Watch Association, takes the salute at the community garden. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“The participants of the mosaic group and craft club have gained new skills and enjoyed the time creating these pieces in the garden which is such a calming and lovely place.”

One of the remembrance day poppies made at the community garden.
One of the poppies created by the group. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Remembrance Day in Perth

Meanwhile in Perth, Provost Dennis Melloy and Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the 51st Highland Memorial.

Lieutenant Colonel Duncan MacKinnon, commanding officer of 7 Scots, was joined by veterans and serving officers for the poignant service.

Preparing to lay Remembrance Day wreaths for Remembrance Day in Perth.
Left to right: Col Duncan MacKinnon, Provost Dennis Melloy, Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie and Royal Navy veteran Alister Stirton at the 51st Highland memorial. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Wreaths were also laid at the Veterans’ Memorial in St John’s Street.

And individual members of Perth and Kinross Pipe Band played a lament throughout the city centre.

The Remembrance Day service at the veterans' memorial in Perth.
Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy lays a wreath at the veterans’ memorial.

The ceremonies were scaled-down this year as a result of the ongoing Covid pandemic, although some events will take place across the area on Sunday.

Fife schoolchildren remember

hildren in Kingskettle helped celebrate the 100th anniversary of the use of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance.

Community council members invited youngsters from Kettle Primary to write a message on a poppy in memory of those who gave their lives.

Mazey Stewart (11) and Liam Black (11) P7 pupils from Kettle Primary lay a memory. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media

And the symbols were then planted in the garden of the memorial hall and hung from trees.

Later, primary sevens were invited to stay for an old fashioned afternoon tea.

Memories left by pupils from Kettle Primary School as part of the Remembrance Day lunch at Kettle Memorial Hall. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Liz Dunsmuir from the community council said: “The headteacher did an assembly about remembrance and we had a display of memorabilia to show the children.”