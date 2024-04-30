All to play for – Harry Kane ready to battle again with Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All to play for – Harry Kane ready to battle again with Real Madrid

By Press Association
Harry Kane insists it is all to play for in next week’s second leg (PA Wire)
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final is “a little disappointing” but has full belief they can qualify next week.

Madrid hit the front against the run of play in the 24th minute when Toni Kroos’ magnificent through-ball found Vinicius Jr, who tucked home coolly to give the away side a half-time lead.

Munich scored twice in four second-half minutes, firstly through Leroy Sane before Jamal Musiala went down in the penalty area and Kane sent Andriy Lunin the wrong way to put them in front.

Harry Kane, left, scores from a penalty against Real Madrid
Much like in the quarter-final against Manchester City, Madrid were not beaten and they came from behind once again courtesy of Vinicius’s penalty to leave it all square heading into the second leg.

Kane told TNT Sports: “It’s a little disappointing, once we got 2-1 ahead we had two or three good chances especially from set plays but this is a Champions League semi-final, we expected a tough game.

“Real Madrid are one of the best teams in Europe and they can punish you with one or two actions like they did today so of course we are disappointed we didn’t get the win but it’s all to play for next week.”

Bayern made most of the running through the early stages and a couple of Lunin saves kept Madrid level before a sucker punch down the other end gave the visitors the lead.

Vinicius Jr, right, scores Real Madrid’s first goal past Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer
Kane added: “We started first 10 or 15 minutes on the front foot, we had a couple of chances there but then their goal came against the run of play.

“They built up the momentum and then we struggled to play our game but second half we came out with a higher intensity and deserved to get the two goals. We couldn’t get the third but all to play for.

“We will dust ourselves down, tough but we look forward to next week.”

Kane’s penalty extended his season tally to 43 goals from as many games in his first season at Munich.

Kane admitted the season has not quite gone their way this season, losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, but the big games are the reason he made the switch from Tottenham last summer.

He said: “It’s been a good season so far but it’s all about the next game, the big game next week away from home in Real Madrid.

“Everything we are fighting for this year is in this competition so you’ve just got to find a way to get it done.

“I’m here for many years, it’s not just a one-off year I’ve come for, but of course the expectation at the start of the year was to win trophies. It hasn’t gone our way in the Bundesliga and cup but the Champions League is the biggest one of them all.

“This is exactly why I came, I want to play in these big games, these big moments and there’s no bigger than next week away from home.”