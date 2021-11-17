Fancy a dip? 12 places where you can swim now Olympia and Lochee pools are shut

An error occurred. Please try again.

With news of closures of local pools including Dundee’s Olympia and Lochee, finding somewhere for a swim is becoming trickier.

So we’ve put together a list of options for you on your doorstep so you don’t miss out.

A 25m pool for competitive or recreational swimming, it’s open Monday to Friday 7 am until 9.15 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

You’ll need a membership to use the pool and can book a session via an app. Membership prices start at £19 per month.

Leisure & culture run pools

There are three local pools run by Leisure & Culture Dundee:

All three have 25 m pools and are open Monday to Friday 6 pm until 9 pm and Saturday and Sunday 9 am until 12.30 pm. Pool timetables are available online advanced booking isn’t required for public swim sessions.

Leisureactive members and pay as you go customers can arrive and simply present their membership cards or pay the Leisure Attendant at reception.

Leisureactive memberships range in price, with an adult off-peak priced at £20 per month and full details of all memberships are available online.

Hotels with pools

Open until 10 pm each day. If you’re not a guest you’ll have to purchase a day pass to access the pool which costs £12 and gives access to the gym, sauna and steam room.

Opening 6.30 am to 9.30 pm (last admission 9 pm). Membership prices are available online – starting from £37 per month.

Day passes are valid only Monday to Thursday 9 am until 5 pm at £20 per person for adults, £10 for children under the age of 16.

Monthly memberships are priced around £49 a month. All passes give access to the gym, sauna, steam room and hot tub.

Further afield

If you want to travel a bit further, there are other swimming pools available:

The pool area comprises a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. Currently open seven days hours will be subject to change during winter. It’s £6.50 for adults and £5 for children. Book in advance by calling 01241 872038.

The Centre has a six lane swimming pool with toddler area, public and lane swimming available. Full timetable details are available online.

BActive memberships usually start with an adult off-peak priced at £24, but Angus Alive have a current offer for £5 to join in November.

Open seven days from 6.45 am until 9 pm (last admission 8.30 pm). No need to book in advance. Admission is £10 for adults (£5 for children) also giving access to gym, sauna and steam room.

Flumes and Whirlpools are not available but because it’s busy at the moment they’re operating scheduled sessions in their pools.

You don’t need to book but advice is to view the new timetable before arriving to avoid disappointment.

Children under 5 go free and Pay and Go memberships are available for others. For example, a family swim will cost £12.60, but £9.70 if you have Live Active Card which costs £13.35 for adults (free for juniors, seniors and concessions).

Private gym with pools

Indoor and outdoor pools for all ages – and lane swimming available.

Open 6.30 am until 10 pm Monday to Friday, 7 am to 9 pm Saturday, 7 am until 6 pm Sunday. A timetable for family and adult swim sessions is in operation. Membership is required, contact the club for prices.