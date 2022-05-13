Friday court round-up — Football flares and text abuse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An “institutionalised” Celtic fan is back behind bars after admitting hurling unlit flares at Tannadice.

Gary Noon was arrested before half time during Wednesday’s cinch Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee United and the newly-crowned champions.

Having travelled to Dundee on a supporters bus from Springburn, 28-year-old Noon entered the stadium with three flares.

He then clambered along a stadium wall on the edge of the Carling Stand in a bid to reunite with his friends.

After attracting the attention of police, Noon, of Downs Street in Springburn, Glasgow, retrieved three pyrotechnic devices from his trousers and hurled them into the away support.

Noon was arrested and brought from custody to Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Sentence had been deferred until Friday after Noon admitted acting threateningly and possessing the contraband.

His solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “He is struggling to adapt to society. His mental health is poor.

“Clearly, he has been in custody for a long time.

“He had a ticket. He was trying to find his friends who he had lost.

“The stewards wouldn’t let people move between stands.

“He is somebody who is effectively institutionalised.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said he could not release Noon on bail and remanded him.

The sheriff ordered reports to be compiled ahead of sentencing on June 6.

‘How desperate?’

A Dundee woman who was banned from entering Kirriemuir after sending a series of abusive messages to her former boyfriend has been fined.

Holly Wilson previously admitted sending a string of offensive texts to her former partner after they split up in February.

She threatened to get her “fam” to have a word with him, as well as calling him a series of derogatory names.

Wilson, 19, was fined £320 by Sheriff John Rafferty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court previously heard Wilson and her partner had been in a relationship for around two months.

“On February 5 the complainer ended the relationship,” the depute fiscal said.

“On February 10, he received a message from the accused commenting he had ‘liked’ another girl’s Instagram photo.”

The message read: “You are a freak for liking her picture. She is a slut and a freak and so are you man.

“How desperate are you?

“I swear to God, if I see your f*****g face man you’re getting done.”

Illicit SIM

A Perth prisoner was caught with an illegal SIM card in his cell, just days after he was remanded for a vicious bottle attack in Lochgelly.

Ross Kelman was caught with the device – hidden inside a prison service phone -during a routine search, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Kelman, 21, was remanded for assault on January 10 and the SIM card was discovered 15 days later.

He admitted a single charge of possession of a communication device behind bars.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh, defending, said: “He was using it to communicate with his family.

“When he arrived at the prison, there was a delay with getting his prison-issued mobile.

“Another prisoner offered him the use of his phone and he accepted it.”

He was placed on restrictions for 15 days as punishment.

Last month, Kelman was jailed for two-and-a-half-years for attacking a friend with a bottle at his home.

Sheriff Gill sentenced him to two months but the term will run alongside his current sentence.

Rapist jailed

Kyle McKenzie, 23, was jailed for raping an 83-year-old disabled widow at her home in Glenrothes. The woman fought her attacker and managed to summon help by activating a community alarm.

Vile images

A 27-year-old Fife man was caught with more than 17,600 child abuse photographs and videos.

Jordan McKay, of Glengairn Walk in Dunfermline, was snared after intelligence was received by officers of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit linking his home address to the sick content.

Police searched the property and seized devices including computers, a mobile phone, USB drives and a hard drive and indecent images and videos were found on five of them.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court hear in total, 16,510 indecent images and 1,151 indecent videos were found.

Of these, 2,252 images and 561 videos were category A – the most graphic kind.

McKay pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children at Glengairn Walk and elsewhere, between July 1 2018 and January 13 2021.

Sheriff James Williamson adjourned sentencing until June 6 for the production of background reports.

Sick hospital porter

Hospital porter Plamen Petkov blamed a Bulgarian Facebook page for the child abuse images and extreme porn found on is phone. The Dundee man said he been sent the material by others on the group and had not deleted it. He will be sentenced later.

Wasting police time

Fife woman Jane Young, 23, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit two charges of wasting police time.

Young created a Facebook profile in the name of her ex-partner, then sent herself threatening messages which she reported to police.

She later made another false allegation that her former partner Arran Swift had come to her Ballingry home and twice punched her in the face.

Mr Swift’s friends gave him alibis and the Facebook profile was traced back to Young.

She told police she had wanted to get away from Mr Swift as she did not feel safe and hoped to be moved house.

Court papers state the offending took place on various occasions between September 17 and October 6 in 2020.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing until June 9 for background reports.

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.