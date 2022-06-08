Review: Pop-Up Opera in Dundee’s sunshine is a treat for everyone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Review: Pop-Up Opera in Dundee’s sunshine is a treat for everyone

By Garry Fraser
June 8 2022, 12.47pm Updated: June 8 2022, 2.47pm
Sarah Power and Andrew McTaggart in Scottish Pop-Up Opera Be A Sport, Spike.
There’s always a risk when it comes to outdoor events in Scotland, but last weekend at the Slessor Gardens brollies and waterproofs could be safely discarded as the shine shone brightly.

There was also brightness in Scottish Opera’s latest pop-up concert, a welcome and yearly visit to Dundee by Scotland’s premier opera company.

I’d love to see the trend reversed, where instead of a scaled-down scenario they brought the full package with them next time – principals, chorus and orchestra.

Small, but mighty

Scaled down the operas might have been, but even in a 25-minute synopsis Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro and Rossini’s Barber of Seville shows a little bit can go a long way.

This was mainly due to the ability of Scottish Opera’s Derek Clark to switch from thousands of notes to hundreds without losing the gist of either opera, both of which are long-standing, well-loved operatic icons.

The audience enjoys Pop-Up Opera A Little Bit of Figaro in Dundee’s sunshine.

The scaling down consisted of just two soloists – soprano Sarah Power and Andy McTaggart (baritone) – instrumentalists Andrew Drummond Huggan and Sasha Savaloni and narrator Allan Dunn.

Maybe not a famous five but a pretty fantastic one at that.

Both Sarah and Andy had to multi-task when it came to characterisation – the former Rosina in the Barber and Susanna in the Marriage of Figaro, with the latter switching hat, cloak, neckerchief etc as he morphed from Count Almaviva to Figaro, each character in either opera.

It was bright, it was breezy and it was great fun.

Bridging the gaps

Naturally, some of the “hits” of each opera had to included, albeit abridged, and I enjoyed Sarah’s curtailed Dove Sono as much as I enjoyed Andy’s trimmed Largo Al Factotum.

Interaction between the pair was always there, with Allan’s continuity – aided by suitable illustration – bridging the gaps in each opera’s story-line that had to be left out.

This was obviously aimed at adults, but prior to Mozart and Rossini, the five artistes took time to aim at a younger audience.

Fun for the kids

Be A Sport, Spike – music by Karen MacIver, words by Ross Stenhouse – saw the sporting prowess of Andy, in this case Mike the Spike McTavish, gaining a valuable asset – the ability to sing, coached by Sarah and cajoled by Allan.

Kids’ stuff it might have been, but mums and dads, grannies and grandads could easily join in the fun.

What better way to spend a sunny afternoon in Scotland’s sunniest city?

