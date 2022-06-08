Border checks fears as African Swine Fever spreads to Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Border checks fears as African Swine Fever spreads to Germany

By Nancy Nicolson
June 8 2022, 1.15pm Updated: June 8 2022, 2.25pm
NFU Scotland is calling for proper border checks to help detect ASF.

A confirmed case of African Swine Fever (ASF) just a short distance from the French border has sent shockwaves through Britain’s pig industry, and led to renewed calls for proper border checks on imported pigmeat.

The latest case of ASF was found on a pig farm in the south west of Germany – more than 500km away from other known outbreaks.

Scotland’s farmers’ union (NFUS) has already criticised the UK Government’s intention to postpone border checks on food entering the UK from Europe until the end of 2023 as “utter madness”, and has requested the ASF threat level here should be raised from moderate to high.

Jamie Wyllie is calling for action on border checks to protect the pig industry from African Swine Fever.
NFUS pigs committee chairman Jamie Wyllie said: “This devastating disease is not in the UK and the government should be doing everything within its powers to keep it out.

“Instead, the UK Government continues to leave pig producers exposed to ASF, a disease that would wipe out our pig production were contaminated pork products to arrive on our shores.”

ASF could wipe out pig production in Scotland.

He said the distance this latest outbreak has travelled from previously known cases suggested it must have been transported.

“It can only have happened through movement of humans, pigs or food rather than wildlife,” he said.

“This case highlights just how easily the disease could enter the UK
without proper checks in place.

Illegal imports

“Illegal imports of products of animal origin, coming in with travellers or by mail, also presents a risk and we welcome the Scottish Government introducing sniffer dogs trained to detect illegal meat at some of Scotland’s ports, airports and parcel hubs.”

The union has reminded all travellers that even small parcels of meat imported into the UK for personal consumption are not only illegal, but they pose an unacceptably high risk for the industry.

NFUS has also called on UK retailers to “seriously reconsider” where they source their produce in Europe.

