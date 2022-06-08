Stray cat in need of ‘urgent help’ after up to two years on Perth streets finds new home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stray cat in need of ‘urgent help’ after up to two years on Perth streets finds new home

By Matteo Bell
June 8 2022, 1.15pm Updated: June 8 2022, 2.06pm
Chrissie Quinn and her new cat Grey, whose matted fur had to be shaved off.
Chrissie Quinn and her new cat Grey, whose matted fur had to be shaved off.

A cat who has been living in the wild for as long as two years has been given a new home in Perth.

Local animal-lovers grew concerned about the cat’s health, particularly its severely matted fur, after numerous sightings of the male feline.

It sparked a bid to track and rescue Grey, who was scooped up by animal welfare charity Cats Protection for some much-needed care.

Grey’s fur was matted.

Part-time wedding photographer Chrissie Quinn, 36, became aware of him after multiple residents contacted her Facebook page – Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Scotland – to report the stray.

Followers soon began to point out the feline’s poor health, saying he needed urgent care for his matted fur.

Now, after a haircut and a check-up, Grey has been adopted by Chrissie.

She said: “It’s hard to say how long he had been straying for, but some residents in the area claim to have seen him as far back as two years ago.

“After posting about him, we got a message saying he needed urgent help.

“We speak to Cats Protection quite a lot and they were already looking for him in the area, so we decided to team up.”

Perth stray cat Grey was caught in a trap.

She added: “He was living in a bush across from a woman’s house and she was leaving out food for him.

“He would eat it but run off as soon as someone came out, so we had to set up trail cameras to see him.”

The team eventually set up a trap to catch Grey, and on April 13 he was captured and taken to a Cats Protection centre in Perth.

Those at the charity described the cat’s fur as “severely matted” and he had no microchip or collar.

Fiona Morrison, a Cats Protection volunteer of 22 years who helped catch Grey, said: “He was in really bad condition when we managed to catch him.

“It’s a long time since I’ve seen a cat in such bad condition.

“His coat was very, very matted.

“He was unneutered and quite smelly.

“We got him to a vet for treatment and worked with him for a few months.

“With time and patience he soon transformed into this lovely boy and I’m very happy.”

His knotted fur had to be shaved off in an effort to improve his health.

A new home

Attempts were made to find his original owners, but when none came forward Chrissie took it upon herself to give the lonely stray a new home.

Stray cat Grey is now living with Chrissie in Perth.

She said: “I just thought if nobody wanted him I could take him in.

“I have four other cats and two rescue dogs already, so it wasn’t a big change for me.”

Grey arrived at his new home on Monday night – and Chrissie says she has already been surprised by her new furry friend.

She added: “I was expecting quite a fierce and feral cat, but he’s really a big sook.

“He had a shave so he’s a bit of a baldy now, but it’ll grow back.

“Cats Protection have done a great job calming him down and making him much more friendly.

“Every cat that comes into their care they do an amazing job with.

“They really do turn them into a perfect pet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]