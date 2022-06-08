Watch as Louis the peacock takes car trip home after Dunfermline aviary attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Watch as Louis the peacock takes car trip home after Dunfermline aviary attack

By Amie Flett
June 8 2022, 1.22pm
Louis being cared for by volunteer Carlyn Cane.
Louis being cared for by volunteer Carlyn Cane.

A peacock who survived an attack on the aviary where he lives in a Dunfermline park is said to be making “good progress” after being treated for his injuries.

Louis has been filmed taking a car trip home from the vets after the incident at Pittencrieff Park, in which he suffered a broken leg.

Another bird, Malcolm, was killed following the break-in at the aviary last Monday.

Two boys – aged 11 and 13 – have since been charged and reported to the youth justice assessor over the attack.

Volunteers have now shared a video of Louis enjoying a trip back to Pittencrieff Park from the front seat of a car – as the curious creature looks out the window.

Joe Gilmartin, chairman of the Peacocks of Pittencrieff Park group, told The Courier that the bird is recovering well.

He said: “Louis has been showing good progress.

“We were concerned as we initially thought his leg was just bruised but it turned out to be fractured, and he has other cuts and bruises around his neck.

“We’ve had tremendous support from our partners – the council, Carnegie Trust and local businesses.

The aviary at Pittencrieff Park.

“We’re working on improvement to security and some local businesses have also offered to collect money through donation tins.”

Locals have shared words of encouragement for Louis after the video was shared on the group’s Facebook page.

Lynn Whyte said: “What a star you are Louis. Get well soon beautiful boy.

“There are so many people routing for you. Thank you to everyone helping you recover.”

Thousands of pounds raised for Pittencrieff peacocks

Joan McCann wrote: “Great to see Louis doing so well after everything that happened to him.

“He’s certainly loving his car journey. Keep getting well lovely boy.”

More than £15,000 has been raised through online donations in the wake of the attack on the aviary.

Joe says the severity of the incident has been tough for many of the volunteers to deal with.

‘Emotional time’ for volunteers

He added: “The volunteers having been standing together as it’s been an emotional time for most.

“We recently had a good evening with the Carnegie Trust where the volunteers had the opportunity to spend time together.

“Funding, gifts and cards have been given to support our volunteers at the park, with some cards that have been handmade by local children.”

[[title]]