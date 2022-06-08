Watch as Louis the peacock takes car trip home after Dunfermline aviary attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A peacock who survived an attack on the aviary where he lives in a Dunfermline park is said to be making “good progress” after being treated for his injuries.

Louis has been filmed taking a car trip home from the vets after the incident at Pittencrieff Park, in which he suffered a broken leg.

Another bird, Malcolm, was killed following the break-in at the aviary last Monday.

Two boys – aged 11 and 13 – have since been charged and reported to the youth justice assessor over the attack.

Volunteers have now shared a video of Louis enjoying a trip back to Pittencrieff Park from the front seat of a car – as the curious creature looks out the window.

Joe Gilmartin, chairman of the Peacocks of Pittencrieff Park group, told The Courier that the bird is recovering well.

He said: “Louis has been showing good progress.

“We were concerned as we initially thought his leg was just bruised but it turned out to be fractured, and he has other cuts and bruises around his neck.

“We’ve had tremendous support from our partners – the council, Carnegie Trust and local businesses.

“We’re working on improvement to security and some local businesses have also offered to collect money through donation tins.”

Locals have shared words of encouragement for Louis after the video was shared on the group’s Facebook page.

Lynn Whyte said: “What a star you are Louis. Get well soon beautiful boy.

“There are so many people routing for you. Thank you to everyone helping you recover.”

Thousands of pounds raised for Pittencrieff peacocks

Joan McCann wrote: “Great to see Louis doing so well after everything that happened to him.

“He’s certainly loving his car journey. Keep getting well lovely boy.”

More than £15,000 has been raised through online donations in the wake of the attack on the aviary.

Joe says the severity of the incident has been tough for many of the volunteers to deal with.

‘Emotional time’ for volunteers

He added: “The volunteers having been standing together as it’s been an emotional time for most.

“We recently had a good evening with the Carnegie Trust where the volunteers had the opportunity to spend time together.

“Funding, gifts and cards have been given to support our volunteers at the park, with some cards that have been handmade by local children.”