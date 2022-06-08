Used wet wipes and period products on Broughty Ferry beach – River Tay rubbish problem revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Environment

Used wet wipes and period products on Broughty Ferry beach – River Tay rubbish problem revealed

By Peter John Meiklem
June 8 2022, 1.28pm Updated: June 8 2022, 2.47pm
Broughty Ferry Beach
Broughty Ferry Beach

Cigarette stubs, plastic packets, period products and wet wipes are four of the most common bits of rubbish fished out of the River Tay.

Volunteer litter pickers from the Upstream Battle campaign have been combing the river for waste since the Keep Scotland Beautiful project began last year.

They worked at six sites along the length of the river.

These included Aberfeldy, Nytie Burn, Perth, Dundee, Dighty Water and Broughty Ferry.

What’s the most common form of rubbish in the River Tay?

Cigarettes are at the top of the list, which volunteers counted more than any other item.

Sewage related debris, which includes wet wipes and period products, were also a serious issue.

Volunteers collected a lot of this kind of rubbish on Broughty Ferry beach.

The river’s well-known beauty also appeared to have a negative side.

Many of the plastic items fished from the waters came from food and drink packaging, with visitors apparently stopping by the riverside for a break.

The report authors put other bits of plastic waste down to the extra packaging and use of some items during the pandemic.

Barry Fisher is CEO at Keep Scotland Beautiful.

He said: “We know that 80% of marine litter comes from land. We need to tackle this problem upstream.

“Our stats also highlight that litter levels are on the rise. Our poll shows 88% of people believe that litter is a problem nationally. This is unacceptable.

“If we want to get rid of marine litter in our seas and oceans we need to understand how, where and what types of litter are getting into our local waterways.

He said the report “really highlights the level of the problem on the Tay.”

“The data will help build a wider picture of the litter out there and its potential impact. That will allow us to target the problem effectively.”

John Alexander is leader of Dundee City Council.

He said: “It’s critical we continue to receive buy-in from all who live, work, study and visit Dundee.

“The will help us to take the required action to prevent litter from entering the River Tay from land and the damaging effects it can have.”

What is the Upstream Battle?

Volunteers carried out 39 local surveys, fishing out more than 3,000 items from Scotland’s longest river.

The Upstream Battle group have timed their report to coincide with World Oceans Day.

Litter louts beware – River Tay flotilla is armed and ready for an Upstream Battle

