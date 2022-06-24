12 Hour Sit In Revel brings music and ideas to Dundee Botanic Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 Hour Sit In Revel brings music and ideas to Dundee Botanic Gardens

By Chris Mugan
June 24 2022, 7.37am
Scottish-Indian fusionist and protest singer Kapil Seshasayee is also taking part.
This Saturday, University of Dundee’s Cooper Gallery revives the art-school tradition of end-of-term revels by taking over the city’s Botanic Garden for a day-long festival of performance, film, talks and more.

In a much greener setting than its regular Perth Road spaces, the gallery’s 12 Hour Sit-in Revel explores themes raised during its ongoing Ignorant Art School programme that has been examining the power of creative learning.

Music and ideas

Organisers have taken inspiration from the annual celebrations once put on by students at institutions such as Duncan of Jordanstone, featuring their own contributions and special guests – in 1968 Dundee’s art school booked a young Pink Floyd.

This weekend’s music includes a performance from ground-breaking Scottish-Indian fusionist and protest singer Kapil Seshasayee, while the evening closes with a global beats DJ set from Harun Morrison.

Dancer and artist Hamshya Rajkumar is taking part in the Sit-In Revel.

With a focus on ideas emerging from the southern hemisphere, Cooper Gallery director Sophia Hao has also invited members of the Indonesian collectives behind alternative art school Gudskul, whose ‘nongkrong’, or ‘hangout’, style of teaching is a key influence on the revel.

Events take place across the garden, including in a marquee and the site’s glasshouses, while its warehouse is being used as a cinema space.

Set among the greenery

Although performances and conversations are to be protected from the elements, Sophia explains it is important to hold the revel among greenery and foliage in honour of another educational pioneer: Rabindranath Tagore.

During the late 19th Century, this Nobel Prize-winning Indian poet  founded a place of learning in West Bengal that combined education with ecological awareness.

Indian-born artist and writer Ranjana Thapalyal.

His story is the theme of ‘O Horizon’, a sensual film by Turner Prize-nominated The Otolith Group, the duo comprising Kodwo Eshun and Anjalika Sagar, due to be screened on Saturday.

Sophia invites people to come along and experience different ways of learning that she hopes will be enjoyable, but also empowering, quoting the manifesto of US author and activist bell hooks.

A community of  possibility

“The Sit-in Revel will be a test ground for [her] vision of a classroom: a community as a location of possibility,” she says. “A place where ‘we have the opportunity to labour for freedom… to transgress’.”

Sophia has also commissioned two performance works by Scottish creatives responding to the garden setting.

Indian-born artist and writer Ranjana Thapalyal opens the revel with her piece entitled ‘Sound-Seed’, a collaboration with dancer and artist Hamshya Rajkumar.

The curator says this should encourage us to reflect on “the power of speech to inflict violence, as well to express love, induce dialogue or suggest the sublime”.

A special dish to complement

Later in the day, Glasgow-based artist Ashanti Harris, who originally studied sculpture, though now specialises in dance, brings ‘An Archive: The Rehearsal’ , a work partly inspired by her Caribbean heritage.

To continue the revel’s community ethos, the Gudskul team will help create a special dish with the Botanic Garden’s chef, Inda, who also happens to come from Indonesia, featuring ingredients grown in the garden and preceded by a traditional Indonesian ceremony.

  • 12 Hour Sit-in Revel is on June 25 at Dundee Botanic Garden, 11am-11pm, free tickets from Eventbrite.

