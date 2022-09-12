Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen’s funeral

By Ellie Milne
September 12 2022, 6.58pm
Primark is one of many shops that has confirmed it will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
A number of stores and businesses have confirmed they will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Royal Mail has said it will be pausing deliveries for the day, and supermarkets are likely to be closed.

King Charles III approved the day of his mother’s funeral as a bank holiday during his proclamation ceremony on Saturday.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

The bank holiday will mark the last day of the period of national mourning and allow people to “pay their respects”.

The government has described the day as a “unique national moment”, and even though there is no requirement for time off work, employers are encouraged to respect employees’ wishes.

Schools and nurseries

It was previously announced that all schools and nurseries will be closed for the bank holiday.

There are currently no plans to make the date an annual holiday.

Will supermarkets be open?

Most major supermarkets across the UK are expected to be closed on Monday.

It has been confirmed that all Sainsbury’s stores will be closed on Monday. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

All Sainsbury’s and Argos stores, including its online grocery service and Argos Fast Track delivery, will not open.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm to 10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person.

“We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Aldi has also confirmed that all its stores will be closed for the day as “a mark of respect”.

What about other shops?

All 191 Primark stores across the UK will be shut on September 19 and will reopen the following morning.

A spokeswoman confirmed stores, alongside depots and head offices, will close so colleagues will have the opportunity to watch the funeral.

It is understood that Homebase and WHSmith stores will also be closed for the day.

B&Q stores will all be closed as well and its click and collect and home delivery service will be suspended.

A B&Q spokesman said: “As a mark of respect for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday, September 19.

“Our click and collect and home delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day.”

All John Lewis and Waitrose stores will also keep their doors shut.

WHSmith is among the stores that will close on Monday. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Will post be delivered?

Royal Mail has confirmed it will suspend its services on the day of the funeral.

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail chief executive, said: “We are proud that over the coming days Royal Mail will play an important role delivering messages of condolence from all around the world to the royal family.

“We want to make our customers aware that services will be suspended on the day of the funeral as people come together to honour Her Majesty, after 70 years of exemplary service to the nation and the Commonwealth.”

Transport

A spokesman for Scotrail said it was too early to say if services will be impacted but they’ll keep customers updated via social media.

