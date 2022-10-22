Fife firm’s ‘Fitbit for the brain’ could reduce workplace accidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife firm’s ‘Fitbit for the brain’ could reduce workplace accidents

By Gavin Harper
October 22 2022, 5.55am
FC Labs has designed the CoreTech, which CoreTech™’s two tiny, non-invasive sensors measure blood flow and oxygenation levels in the brain. Image: FC Labs.
FC Labs has designed the CoreTech, which CoreTech™'s two tiny, non-invasive sensors measure blood flow and oxygenation levels in the brain. Image: FC Labs.

A Fife firm is developing a “Fitbit for the brain” as it seeks to cut the number of workplace accidents.

FC Labs has created a non-invasive sensor which measures the performance of the part of the brain responsible for decision making and focus.

It hopes its wearable CoreTech device will be ready for the market by the end of 2023.

The blood flow and oxygenation levels data can give a warning of drops in concentration.

Those reasons could range from a lack of sleep, mental or physical fatigue to boredom, distraction or even dehydration.

Mathew Norbury is the founder and chief executive of the Dunfermline firm.

“We’re like a FitBit for the brain really,” he said.

“Instead of the 10,000 steps target which helped to get so many people more physically active we provide an easy to understand ‘score’ of your risk of error.

The Fife firm has designed the wearable device to reduce accidents in the workplace. Image: FC Labs.

“This will fluctuate throughout the day completely naturally, but a host of factors could increase the risk of it becoming a problem and a cause of mistakes, accidents, injuries or fatalities.

“We help people to identify when these factors might be putting them at risk and encourage them to take appropriate action.”

Mr Norbury started work on the product early last year, with research from the University of Stirling.

‘It’s about keeping people safe’

It has raised about £500,000 of investment so far.

Mr Norbury said FC Labs‘ CoreTech device works with two tiny, non-invasive sensors.

He said: “When you’re being asked to focus or make decisions, the body sends oxygenated blood to the frontal cortex area brain, which is responsible for executive function.

“We track the volume and the oxygenation levels of blood of that area in the brain.

“That’s how we can track the fluctuation in cognitive performance.”

FC Labs founder and chief executive Mathew Norbury.

It then produces a report which a manager would be able to access via an app or dashboard.

“We provide the data that allows the company to keep their people safe and well,” he added.

“For the business, there’s benefits of having people who are healthy and happy, like increased productivity and decreased absenteeism.”

He stressed the product is not a performance monitoring tool.

“Ultimately it’s just about keeping people safe.”

Plans for Fife business to grow

The CoreTech is currently out for testing, and he hopes it will be market-ready by next autumn.

Mr Norbury said he’s had interest in the product from the USA.

“We were at the National Safety Council exhibition in San Diego recently and the interest over there was fantastic.

“We’ve got a really good pipeline of potential future customers.”

Going forward, he hopes to remain based in Fife and wants FC Labs, which has five staff, to have its own manufacturing capabilities in the future.

“That’s the plan and there’s such great support here,” he said.

“We’re keen to build the business here.”

