Three men in balaclavas seen fleeing after break-in at Bridge of Earn

By Matteo Bell
January 29 2023, 12.00pm Updated: January 29 2023, 1.50pm
The break-in took place on Forgandenny Road. Image: Google Maps.
The break-in took place on Forgandenny Road. Image: Google Maps.

Three males in balaclavas were seen fleeing following a break-in at Bridge of Earn on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at a residential property on Forgandenny Road near Heughfield Road at about 9.45am.

The trio were spotted running away from the area after the break-in.

It is understood that nothing was taken from the home.

Police are now appealing for information on the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident PS20230129-1085.”

