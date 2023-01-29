Three men in balaclavas seen fleeing after break-in at Bridge of Earn

Three males in balaclavas were seen fleeing following a break-in at Bridge of Earn on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at a residential property on Forgandenny Road near Heughfield Road at about 9.45am.
The trio were spotted running away from the area after the break-in.
It is understood that nothing was taken from the home.
Police are now appealing for information on the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident PS20230129-1085.”
