WHAT’S ON: Bag a beautiful, locally made gem at the Rose & Thistle Makers Market in St Andrews

Showcasing the best in local craft, Rose & Thistle markets have become a popular event on the St Andrews calendar.

Having outgrown their initial home, the market now takes place on the second Saturday of the month from 10am to 4pm in Holy Trinity Church Hall on Queen’s Terrace.

Visitors to the March Market will have the opportunity to browse more than 20 stalls from a range of talented makers including market organiser Ellie Buck. Ellie makes Harris Tweed coos, thistles, and sheep with personality under the name Twine & Thistle.

Look out for candles by Dark Flame Candle Co (but be quick, they often sell out), American bakehouse treats from Cups ’N’ Cakes by Monica, flowers and plants by SuzyBloom, and glass art from Shed Heaven.

Several of the makers at Rose & Thistle are award-winning and some don’t exhibit at any other markets so this may be your only chance to see their work up close and interact with the talented makers in person.

It all adds up to the perfect place to source those Mother’s Day gifts.

Rose & Thistle Makers Market, 10am-4pm March 11, Holy Trinity Church Hall, St Andrews.