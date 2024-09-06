Readers react with outrage to Perth leisure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Readers react with outrage to Perth leisure plans

The plan to build a new complex without ice or leisure water on the city centre car park has proved unpopular.

By Sean O'Neil
Dewars Centre and Thimblerow car park in Perth
Readers have reacted with outrage after plans to build a scaled back  Perth leisure centre at Thimblerow was green-lit by councillors.

The proposal to build a new complex without ice or leisure water on the city centre car park has proved unpopular with our readers.

The watered-down version of PH2O was narrowly voted through by 20 votes to 18.

It defeated proposals to build a new centre on Glover Street which would have featured a leisure pool and a multi-sport ice rink arena.

The loss of both a dedicated leisure pool facility and hundreds of car parking spaces has not sat well with the general public.

‘Death knell for the leisure pool’

Connor McKinnie did not hold back on his his opinion on the decision.

“Dreadful, dreadful decision,” he said.

“Death knell for the leisure pool.

“I haven’t heard of anyone from Perth and the wider area who supports this plan.

“The council are so out of touch it’s unbelievable.”

The price of swimming in Perth and Kinross is set to rise. Image: Live Active Leisure.

Bobby Brian added: “Undoubtedly the wrong decision by those who voted for the motion.

“Hope they are happy with the way they are slowly destroying Perth and constantly making the wrong, unpopular decisions.”

‘You couldn’t make it up’

Some readers wondered how reducing parking spaces would help attract people to the city centre.

Mandy Ross said: “Are Perth council trying to alienate tourists?

“If we’re trying to encourage people to the centre to visit the museum and shop, having another large carpark is really kind of crucial.”

Thimblerow car park in Perth: Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Margaret Latto said: “Unbelievable. Perth council at its best.

“Take away a car park which is badly needed and no leisure swimming pool.

“You couldn’t make it up.”

GJ Dunkin said: “What a shambles.

“This car park and free parking on a Sunday is a major pull to shop in the city centre.”

‘Goodbye swimming with the kids’

Some readers claim Perth is being turned into a commuter town.

Edith Hazard said: “Today’s decision is very short-sighted by a bunch of bureaucrats.

“Perth is already a ghost town and removing these facilities will only make it worse.”

Richard Guthrie added: “Absolutely clueless.

“Goodbye swimming with the kids in Perth.

“More reason to travel to Dundee and lose income to Perth.

Mik Bucs went on: “Perth and Kinross is being made into more of a commuter ‘city’ with every decision the council make .

“A place to live with absolutely nothing to do.

“Everyone spends their money elsewhere , Perth and Kinross Council is so short sighted.”

