Best Betting Sites in the UK: The Top 20 Bookmakers by BestBettingSites.co.uk

The Top 20 Betting Sites

The betting sites below have been expertly reviewed and ranked to help you find your ideal bookmaker:

1. 10bet

2. Betfred

3. YetiSports

4. Bet365

5. The Pools

6. BetVictor

7. Mr.Mega

8. Betiton

9. Grosvenor Sports

10. Fitzdares

11. Ladbrokes

12. Coral

13. Mr.Play

14. All British Sports

15. Spreadex

16. Betway

17. Luckster Sports

18. Netbet

19. Unibet

20. BoyleSports

Read the full detailed reviews of each of these top betting sites below, highlighting their unique welcome offers, sportsbook coverage, and the type of punter they are most suited for.

Reviews of the Best Betting Sites

1. 10bet

● Welcome Offer: 100% up to £50 deposit match*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: 18+ including football, tennis, basketball, and more

● Best For: Top football betting odds and markets

10bet’s top ranking is well-deserved, thanks to its generous 100% deposit match up to £50 for new players. The vast selection of sports markets, particularly for football, and consistently competitive odds make it a top choice.

The user-friendly website and app ensure a seamless experience for placing bets and tracking live wagers. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or enjoy betting on various sports, 10bet offers excellent value and a smooth betting experience.

Play at 10bet.co.uk

2. Betfred

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 get £50 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: 20+ including horse racing, football, and greyhounds

● Best For: Excellent welcome bonus for new players

Betfred’s household name status and generous welcome offer of £50 in free bets (3x £10 sportsbook bets + 2x £10 accumulator bets) make it a top betting site in the UK market.

The extensive sportsbook coverage, offering a wide range of markets and frequent promotions, further solidifies Betfred’s appeal to players seeking value and variety.

Play at betfred.com

3. YetiSports

● Welcome Offer: Acca Boost up to 50%*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Varied selection, including football, tennis, and basketball

● Best For: Sports bettors looking for a boost on their multi-bet winnings

YetiSports’ Acca Boost, while not the flashiest offer, provides a valuable incentive for accumulator bettors, offering up to 50% extra winnings.

Beyond the Acca Boost, the sportsbook boasts a surprisingly comprehensive selection of markets and an engaging live betting section with numerous in-play options. YetiSports is a good choice for players seeking a straightforward betting platform.

Play at yeticasino.com

4. Bet365

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Massive range, covering almost every sport imaginable

● Best For: The widest range of markets, top-notch features, and a trusted brand

Bet365’s status as a titan in online betting is well-earned. The £30 in free bets welcome offer is just a glimpse of what this platform offers.

The sheer scale of Bet365’s sportsbook is a standout feature, with a vast range of markets covering everything from mainstream to niche sports. The depth of betting options for each event is equally impressive. Beyond the comprehensive sportsbook, Bet365 boasts top-notch live streaming, making it a must-have for both casual and seasoned players.

Play at bet365.com

5. ThePools

● Welcome Offer: £10 Weekly ACCA Free Bet + 100 Free Spins*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet

● Sports Markets: Focus on football, with some horse racing and other sports

● Best For: Football fans who enjoy classic pool betting

ThePools holds a special place in UK betting history, particularly for football pools enthusiasts. Their unique welcome offer, featuring a weekly £10 free bet for accumulator bets, proves rewarding for players in the long run.

The sportsbook’s primary focus on football, complemented by options like horse racing and classic pool betting, caters to a variety of tastes. The addition of a casino section further enhances the overall experience for players seeking other gaming options.

Play at thepools.com

6. BetVictor

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Diverse range, including football, horse racing, and cricket

● Best For: A well-rounded betting experience

BetVictor’s quick rise to become one of the top betting sites is because of more than just its £20 welcome offer in free bets. The innovative #PriceItUp feature, allowing players to request custom bet odds, is a standout highlight.

The sleek and intuitive website and mobile app further enhance the experience, making it easy to navigate and find markets. BetVictor is a reliable choice that covers all the bases for a satisfying betting experience.

Play at betvictor.com

7. Mr.Mega

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 get £15 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Diverse selection, including football, tennis, basketball, and more

● Best For: Players who want a simple betting experience

Mr Mega’s straightforward approach to sports betting makes it a great option for new and experienced punters. The £15 free bet offer for a £10 stake is a nice welcome, and the diverse range of sports markets ensures there’s something for everyone.

The clean and uncluttered layout of the website and app makes navigation a breeze, and the live betting section is engaging and easy to use. While it might not have all the bells and whistles of some other bookmakers, Mr Mega focuses on providing a solid, reliable betting experience that’s easy to understand and enjoy.

Play at mrmega.com

8. Betiton

● Welcome Offer: Bet £15 and get £10 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Multiple sports, including football, horse racing, and niche options

● Best For: Punters seeking niche sports betting options

Betiton offers a solid sports betting platform with a diverse range of markets. Football, tennis, horse racing, and even less mainstream sports are well-represented, providing plenty of opportunities for players.

The bet £15 get £10 in free bets welcome offer is a nice way to get started, but take advantage of it quickly, as it expires 14 days after you qualify.

Play at betiton.com

9. Grosvenor Sport

● Welcome Offer: Double the odds on your first bet (max stake £10)*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Diverse range, including football, horse racing, tennis, and more

● Best For: Experienced players looking to boost their first bet

Grosvenor Sport’s unique welcome offer sets them apart. Instead of free bets, they double the odds on your first wager up to £10, potentially doubling your winnings – making it particularly appealing to experienced sports bettors.

Their sportsbook covers all the bases, with popular sports like football and horse racing alongside niche options like darts and politics. The website is easy to use, and the odds are competitive.

Beyond the welcome offer, Grosvenor Sport offers in-play betting and casino games, making it a well-rounded option for those wanting to try something different.

Play at grosvenorcasinos.com

10. Fitzdares

● Welcome Offer: Bet £50 get £25 in free bets + 10 free spins*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Includes football, horse racing, basketball and more

● Best for: Punters who appreciate a personalised touch and unique features.

Fitzdares stands out with its bespoke approach to betting. Beyond the solid welcome offer, its unique features make it one of the top bookmakers.

Best Price Guaranteed ensures top odds on horse and greyhound racing, while a loyalty program rewards regular players with free bets.

A personal betting number adds a touch of exclusivity, and the modern website and app make the experience seamless. Fitzdares is a top choice for those seeking a personalised, high-quality betting experience.

Play at fitzdares.com

11. Ladbrokes

● Welcome Offer: Bet £5 Get £20 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Extensive range, covering all major sports and events

● Best For: Excellent customer service and a user-friendly platform

Ladbrokes is a stalwart in the UK betting scene, consistently delivering a positive experience for bettors. Their welcome offer of £20 in free bets for a mere £5 wager is a generous incentive for new players.

Exceptional customer service is a hallmark of Ladbrokes, with its support team readily available to address any questions or issues promptly and effectively through various channels, including live chat.

The comprehensive sportsbook offers numerous markets across all major sports and events, catering to multiple interests. The simple user interface of the app and website makes navigation and bet placement a breeze.

Play at ladbrokes.com

12. Coral

● Welcome Offer: Bet £5 get £20 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Extensive range, covering all major sports and events

● Best For: Punters seeking a user-friendly platform, generous welcome bonus, and a wide variety of betting options

Coral is a household name online and, on the UK, high street, and their reputation is well-earned. The generous welcome offer of £20 in free bets for a £5 stake is a great way to start exploring its extensive sportsbook.

With comprehensive coverage of major sports and events, along with an intuitive interface and features like live streaming and cash out, Coral’s online platform is perfect for new and experienced punters seeking a great betting experience.

Play at coral.co.uk

13. Mr.Play

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 get £10*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer, cryptocurrencies

● Sports Markets: Diverse selection, including football, tennis, basketball, cricket, and more

● Best For: Casino and sports betting on a single platform

Mr.Play Sport might be better known for its casino offerings, but its sportsbook is a hidden gem. The “Bet £10 Get £10” welcome offer is a simple yet effective way for new players to use the platform.

The sportsbook offers a good range of markets across various sports, catering to players looking to bet on multiple events. The website and app are visually appealing and easy to navigate, making the betting experience enjoyable and hassle-free.

Play at mrplay.com

14. All British Sports

● Welcome Offer: 10% cashback on all lost bets + Acca boost on all football bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: 32+ sports, including football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, and more

● Best For: Punters who enjoy accumulator bets and appreciate cashback on losses

All British Sports is a patriotic choice for UK bettors, and its welcome offer is a commitment to player satisfaction. The 10% cashback on all lost bets is a unique feature that provides a safety net for those unlucky wagers, while the acca boost on all football bets adds extra value for those who consistently bet with them.

The sportsbook itself is extensive, with over 32 different sports markets. Football takes centre stage, with a wide range of leagues and competitions available for betting, but other popular sports like horse racing, tennis, and cricket are also well-represented.

If you’re looking for a bookmaker that offers a bit of insurance with their cashback offer and caters specifically to UK sports fans, All British Sports is a great option.

Play at allbritishcasino.com

15. Spreadex

● Welcome Offer: Bet £25 get £50 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: 19+ including football, horse racing, tennis, and more.

● Best For: Experienced bettors looking for both fixed odds and spread betting.

Spreadex is unique in offering both traditional fixed odds and spread betting, giving you more ways to play. The £50 in free bets for a £25 stake is a great way to try out both styles.

Their platform is well-designed and easy to use, making switching between fixed odds and spread betting simple. The sportsbook covers various sports and events, with competitive odds and a comprehensive in-play betting section. If you’re an experienced bettor looking for more options, Spreadex is worth trying.

Play at spreadex.com

16. Betway

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get £10 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: 32+ sports markets

● Best For: Punters seeking competitive odds across a wide range of sports.

Betway Sports is a top choice for punters looking for competitive odds and a vast selection of betting markets. With over 32 sports available, there’s something for everyone, and the live betting section is particularly impressive.

The platform is user-friendly, making navigation and bet placement easy. While the welcome bonus is modest, the consistently high odds and extensive market coverage more than compensate.

Play at betway.com

17. Luckster Sport

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get £10 free bet*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: 30+ including football, tennis, basketball, and more

● Best For: Punters who value speed and convenience

Luckster Sports offers a straightforward £10 free bet after your first £10 wager. The highlight is their one-click betting system, perfect for those who value speed and convenience, especially during live betting.

The sportsbook boasts a range of markets, and the clean, intuitive interface makes navigation a breeze. While their odds might not always be the highest, the one-click betting and overall user-friendliness make Luckster Sports an appealing option for punters seeking a fast and efficient betting experience.

Play at luckster.com

18. NetBet

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on a bet builder, get £30 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: 34+ sports markets

● Best For: Punters who love building bets

The NetBet welcome offer is perfect for those who like to get creative with their bets. Place a £10 bet builder, and you’ll get £30 in free bets to play with. With over 34 sports to choose from, there are tons of ways to build your perfect bet.

The website is easy to use, with a special section just for bet builders. You’ll find competitive odds and lots of in-play betting options too. NetBet is a great choice if you’re looking for a fun and flexible way to bet on sports.

Play at netbet.co.uk

19. Unibet

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 in bonuses (£10 free bet on bet builder, £10 free bet on accumulator, £20 casino bonus)*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: 34+ including football, tennis, horse racing, and more

● Best For: Punters who enjoy both sports betting and casino games

Unibet’s welcome offer is a generous introduction for new players, providing £40 in bonuses for a £10 stake. The flexibility of the free sports bets, split between Bet Builder and Accumulator options, caters to various betting preferences.

The sportsbook boasts a comprehensive range of markets with competitive odds, ensuring a wide selection for all punters. The platform is user-friendly, making navigation and bet placement easy. Unibet offers a well-rounded betting experience with added appeal for those who enjoy casino games.

Play at unibet.co.uk

20. BoyleSports

● Welcome Offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets*

● Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

● Sports Markets: Wide range, including football, horse racing, tennis, greyhounds, and more

● Best For: Punters looking for regular promotions

BoyleSports offers a balanced welcome package for both sports and casino enthusiasts. Their £20 in free bets for a £10 stake provides a great starting point.

The sportsbook covers many markets, especially for horse racing and greyhounds, while the casino section offers all the classic favourites. Unique promotions like the ongoing “Bet £50 Get £15” are a nice way to give back to existing players.

BoyleSports is a solid choice for those seeking variety, promotions, and a well-rounded betting experience.

Play at boylesports.com

Factors Used to Rank Each Betting Site

The expert team at bestbettingsites.co.uk thoroughly evaluated each bookmaker across multiple ranking factors to ensure a fair, comprehensive, and up-to-date comparison of the top betting sites for UK players.

Here’s what they focused on when ranking the top 20 betting sites:

Welcome Offers

A generous welcome bonus is always a plus, but a deeper look reveals the true value. Sites with fair terms, reasonable wagering requirements, and bonuses that don’t expire quickly were prioritised to ensure players get a chance to make the most of their welcome offer.

Betting Markets

While every top betting site covers big-name sports like football, horse racing, and darts, sites that went beyond these markets and offered more niche betting options were given preference. Variety is key for a wider range of betting opportunities.

Payment Methods

Sites with multiple payment options, flexible deposit and withdrawal limits, and fast payout speeds were ranked higher. Speedy withdrawals are crucial for a positive player experience.

Security and Licensing

Player safety is paramount. All sites on the list are fully licensed by the UKGC and undergo regular audits for fairness and security, ensuring a safe and protected betting environment.

User Experience

A clunky website or app that takes ages to load is a major turn-off. All reviewed sites offer intuitive navigation, easy-to-use bet slips, and well-organised menus, with the most streamlined sites ranking higher to help you find the best player experience.

Customer Support

Responsive and helpful customer support is essential in the gambling world. Sites with responsive live chat, helpful agents, and multiple ways to get in touch were ranked higher for their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Odds Competitiveness

The best value for your wagers is a priority. Sites offering consistently top odds across various sports and markets were ranked higher, ensuring the most potential winnings for bettors.

Live Betting & In-play Options

In-play betting enthusiasts will appreciate sites with extensive live betting options. Sites with responsive odds, live streaming, and unique features like betting on the next goal scorer earned top marks.

Cash Out Features

Early cash-out options provide bettors with greater control over their wagers. Sites offering flexible cash-out options on various markets and bet types were favoured for their added convenience.

Existing Customer Promotions

Loyalty programmes, acca insurance, odds boosts, exclusive promos, and free bets are all valuable perks that reward existing players. Sites consistently offering these incentives were given preference.

Key Factors to Consider When Selecting a Betting Site

Finding the right betting site is crucial for a rewarding experience. Here’s what matters most when you’re deciding:

● Generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions

● Wide range of betting markets

● Variety of deposit and withdrawal methods

● Competitive odds

● User-friendly platform and mobile app

● Accessible customer support

● Responsible gambling tools

