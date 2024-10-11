Stirling miracle tot home 94 days after arriving four months early on holiday in Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling miracle tot home 94 days after arriving four months early on holiday in Blackpool

Baby Hope was born in the seaside town in July weighing only 2lbs 1oz.

Jenna at home with Hope and Vinnie. Image: Jenna Lauder
By Lindsey Hamilton

A Stirling baby has finally arrived home 94 days after being born four months early while her parents were on holiday in Blackpool.

Hope weighed just 2lb 1oz when she arrived in the world on July 2 after mum Jenna Lauder, 36, suddenly went into labour while enjoying a caravan break with her partner Gary Gibson.

Now she has finally joined Jenna and Gary, 27, and their two-year-old son Vinnie, at their home in Stirling after being discharged from hospital on October 2.

Baby Hope. Image: Jenna Lauder

Jenna, from Deanston, told The Courier: “On holiday in Blackpool I started bleeding, went to hospital and was told I was in labour.

“Hope was born two hours later on July 2 at 6pm weighing 2lb 1oz.

“She was quickly rushed away from me.”

Jenna: ‘It was very worrying and scary’

Hope was immediately moved to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in nearby Preston.

Whilst they faced an uncertain future, residents in Stirling raised £6320 to support the family.

Jenna added: “It was very worrying and traumatic and scary with being so far away from home with no friends or family and we were also living in our caravan which wasn’t easy either.”

After two months, Hope was moved to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert – a move only made possible thanks to a private plane chartered by charity Lia’s Wings.

The charity, named after the late daughter of the trustees, helps transfer critically ill children across the UK and abroad.

Jenna with baby Hope in an incubator and son Vinnie. Image: Jenna Lauder

Jenna said that Hope still has a bleed on her brain which will be monitored closely.

“Apart from the bleed Hope is otherwise doing very well and now weighs 7lb 5oz.

“She was finally allowed to come home after 94 days in hospital where her big brother Vinnie has been enjoying getting to cuddle his baby sister and help with feeds.

“He is very proud. ”

Baby Hope with big brother Vinnie, two. Image: Jenna Lauder

Both Hope and Vinnie were IVF babies, both conceived with the help of Ninewells Hospital.

Jenna said: “They really are miracles. We’re now looking forward to the adventures of a family of four.”

