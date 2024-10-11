Stirling miracle tot home 94 days after arriving four months early on holiday in Blackpool

A Stirling baby has finally arrived home 94 days after being born four months early while her parents were on holiday in Blackpool.

Hope weighed just 2lb 1oz when she arrived in the world on July 2 after mum Jenna Lauder, 36, suddenly went into labour while enjoying a caravan break with her partner Gary Gibson.

Now she has finally joined Jenna and Gary, 27, and their two-year-old son Vinnie, at their home in Stirling after being discharged from hospital on October 2.

Jenna, from Deanston, told The Courier: “On holiday in Blackpool I started bleeding, went to hospital and was told I was in labour.

“Hope was born two hours later on July 2 at 6pm weighing 2lb 1oz.

“She was quickly rushed away from me.”

Jenna: ‘It was very worrying and scary’

Hope was immediately moved to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in nearby Preston.

Whilst they faced an uncertain future, residents in Stirling raised £6320 to support the family.

Jenna added: “It was very worrying and traumatic and scary with being so far away from home with no friends or family and we were also living in our caravan which wasn’t easy either.”

After two months, Hope was moved to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert – a move only made possible thanks to a private plane chartered by charity Lia’s Wings.

The charity, named after the late daughter of the trustees, helps transfer critically ill children across the UK and abroad.

Jenna said that Hope still has a bleed on her brain which will be monitored closely.

“Apart from the bleed Hope is otherwise doing very well and now weighs 7lb 5oz.

“She was finally allowed to come home after 94 days in hospital where her big brother Vinnie has been enjoying getting to cuddle his baby sister and help with feeds.

“He is very proud. ”

Both Hope and Vinnie were IVF babies, both conceived with the help of Ninewells Hospital.

Jenna said: “They really are miracles. We’re now looking forward to the adventures of a family of four.”