Old American school at RAF Edzell up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Old American school at RAF Edzell up for sale

Bob Hamilton bought the site once used by the American Navy 20 years ago, but his retirement project goal to develop it is no longer practical.

By Liza Hamilton
Site of former American School at RAF Edzell is back up for sale. Image: Galbraith
Site of former American School at RAF Edzell is back up for sale. Image: Galbraith

Plans to transform the old American school at RAF Edzell into a nursing home have been shelved as its owner places it on the open market.

RAF Edzell became a top-secret communications base in 1960 used by the US Navy for clandestine operations during the cold war.

It had its own baseball field, bowling alley, church, nightclub and primary school.

Up to 3,000 personnel were said to have been stationed there, with the Halsey School used to educate American children whose parents lived on the base.

Taypride Ltd purchased the school and the 10.5 acres it sat on in 2003 after the airbase shut down.

Development opportunity at old US school

Bob Hamilton, owner of Taypride Ltd, was working overseas as a construction site manager when he made the deal.

He had big plans to turn it into a care home for the elderly as a retirement project.

Over twenty years on and he has finally retired, but he now lives in England and says it’s not the project for him anymore.

Today the Old School Site at Perry Road in Edzell Woods is being marketed as a development opportunity.

“It was a joint listening post with the RAF and American Navy, the American Navy had their base in what is now Carnegie’s,” says the 69-year-old.

NFL superstar Graham Gano grew up at RAF Edzell where his father was posted as US Navy Master Chief Petty Officer. Image: Jason Brown/ProSports/Shutterstock</p> <p>

When Bob bought the school, it included 12 classrooms with a gym and library.

He says the acquisition wasn’t without its challenges.

Returning from a stint working overseas, shortly after settling the paperwork, Bob found a group of local residents had moved in.

“I turned up and they had a snooker table and all sorts in the building,” he recalls.

“They ran a cable from a house across the road.

“They had nights in there where 30 or 40 people turned up.”

Locals evicted after taking over school

Council had placed a Section 75 agreement on the use of the land, says Bob, and locals took that as their cue to move in.

“There was a Section 75 initially which meant it had to be let to local people in the estate,” he adds.

“I was working away and came back, and they had already occupied it.

“They were evicted because there were no health and safety precautions, no fire precautions in place.

“I put a lease together and put it to them that they could have it for what was a peppercorn rent at the time, but they wanted it for free.”

The stars and stripes are lowered for the last time in 1997 at Edzell Airbase. Image: DC Thomson.

Bob’s initial planning application to develop the school was rejected.

“The planning authority said they would rather see a larger development,” he said.

Then nine years ago, Bob demolished the single-storey school as part of a further planning application.

Council supportive of future development

Following demolition of the primary school a pre-application consultation took place with Aberdeenshire Council for the proposed erection of 50 residential properties.

According to the sales brochure, Aberdeenshire Council was supportive of future development of the property.

But the council had some prerequisites including site investigation works and a traffic impact assessment on the suitability of Perry Road, a drainage impact assessment and works to get Perry Road up to standard.

Conditions attached to developing the site have become too much for Bob to take on from afar.

“When I was ready for retirement I had moved away and I’m now living in Newcastle,” said Bob, who until recently lived on Perry Road. “So, I thought put it on the market and see what happens.

“It’s a nice site, it just needs someone with a bit of cash to develop it.”

The Old School site is being marketed for sale by Galbraith with price available on application.

Conversation