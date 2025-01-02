How Dunfermline teacher’s ‘difficult’ conversation with her son inspired 8 stone weight loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dunfermline teacher’s ‘difficult’ conversation with her son inspired 8 stone weight loss

Andrea Reid had weighed over 23 stone before deciding to shed the pounds over the past year and a half.

Andrea, from Dunfermline has lost 8 and a half stone over the past year and a half.
Dunfermline teacher Andrea Reid reveals how her 8 stone weight loss was inspired by her son. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Dunfermline teacher Andrea Reid’s son told her he was worried about the impact her size was having on her health, she knew she had to do something about it.

It made the single mum realise that she wanted to make sure she would be around in the years to come for her son, Ollie, 13.

At that point the 44-year-old tipped the scales at 23 stone 2.5lbs.

Now, a year and a half later, Andrea has shed an incredible eight and a half stone after joining her local Slimming World group.

And she says the wake-up call changed her life.

“My son told me he was really worried about my health because of my size,” she explains.

Dunfermline teacher Andrea has lost 8 and a half stone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“And this became the main reason I wanted to lose weight – so I could be there for Ollie.

“I needed to lose weight to show him I could be the mother I should be.”

Comfort eating after a difficult few years

The pivotal moment came after a difficult few years for the geography teacher, who works at Queen Anne High School.

It followed the break-up of her relationship with Ollie’s dad.

Andrea admits she started comfort eating as a result.

“I have always been bigger – at a size 18 to 20 – and I have been on every single diet under the sun.

“I tried Weight Watchers and lost a couple of stone and also tried SlimFast and lost a couple of stone.

“But then I gave up so the weight went back on again.

“Then when my relationship fell apart, I just started comfort eating again.”

When did she join Slimming World group in Dunfermline?

In April 2023, Andrea had been looking for a local Slimming World group to join.

She started off at Samantha Moat’s Slimming World group in Townhill before joining the consultant’s group at the City Hotel in Dunfermline.

Dunfermline teacher Andrea pictured when she weighed 23 stone.
Andrea weighed over 23 stone at her heaviest. Image: Andrea Reid.

The mum-of-one says her eating plan encourages her to eat more freshly cooked meals.

As well as eating more fruit and vegetables.

“For breakfast I will have a cup of tea and some porridge with milk,” she says.

“Or I will have two slices of wholemeal toast with ginger jam or cereal like Shreddies or Weetabix with some semi-skimmed milk.

“At lunch I might have lentil soup with bacon or ham, a yoghurt and some fruit with water.

“Or I might have a can of diet coke or coke zero.

“For dinner it can vary. I might have spaghetti Bolognese, chicken dishes or try a Slimming World recipe.

“Occasionally I make my son what I have and he helps me to prepare the food too.”

What kind of foods did Andrea used to eat?

Andrea now weighs out how much cereal she eats.

Whereas before she would have three or four times the amount and it would either be cornflakes or Frosties.

Andrea, from Dunfermline, weighed over 23 stone when she was at her heaviest.
Andrea before her weight loss. Image: Andrea Reid.

Or if she had toast previously, it would be white bread.

She says: “I ate more processed foods before, as well as frozen food.

“And I wouldn’t have had as much veg as I do now.

“Also in the evenings I would eat a massive bag of crisps, or a big bar of chocolate, a packet of biscuits or a packet of sweets.”

Weight loss and exercising

When Andrea started following the plan she says two or three stones came off quite quickly in a few months.

Then it slowed down to two or three pounds a week and over the last month or so she has been continuing to lose slowly and maintain her weight.

And as well as changing her diet, Andrea has been doing open-water swimming and has joined a gym.

Due to her weight loss, she revealed she achieved a major goal last summer.

Andrea's goal after her weight loss was to ride a camel on holiday and she achieved it last summer in Morocco.
Andrea riding a camel last summer. Image: Andrea Reid.

“One of the big motivators for me was being able to go on holiday with my son and ride a camel,” she explains.

“I wanted to lose the weight to be able to fit on this camel.

“So I booked a holiday to Morocco in July with Ollie and we did it! We went on camels a couple of times!

“It was an amazing holiday. We did the sand buggies, go karts and the water slides.”

Andrea also took part in the Cancer Research Race for Life 5k event in Kirkcaldy this year.

“I ran the whole way. My son was doing it with me but I finished it before him which was quite funny.

Andrea with her son Ollie at the Cancer Research Race for Life event in Kirkcaldy in 2024.
Andrea with Ollie at the Race for Life event. Image: Andrea Reid.

“We also did a 10k around Edinburgh in September.”

Feeling fitter and inspiring others

Andrea, who now clocks in at 14 stone 8lbs, feels a lot fitter since she has shed the pounds.

The Dunfermline teacher proudly shows the results of her weight loss.
The Dunfermline teacher showing the results of her weight loss. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But she is still aiming to lose a bit more in 2025.

“Even though I am fitting into size 14-16 clothes my BMI is still high.

“So I would like to get that down by losing another stone or two.

“But I feel really comfortable just now, I have a lot more energy and I am sleeping better.

“I can also walk faster and go up stairs without being out of puff.”

She adds: “My son, family and friends are all proud of me.

“And people at my work have lost weight.

“There is also a lady in my street who started going to Slimming World because she saw how well I was doing.

“It is nice to see I am inspiring others.”

