Cycling lockdown boom continues in Arbroath while bike use dips in rest of Scotland

By Peter John Meiklem
August 9 2021, 7.00am Updated: August 9 2021, 8.26am
Scott Francis, who says the lockdown cycling boom continues in Angus
Scott Francis from the Angus Cycle Hub.

The cycling lockdown boom appears to be continuing in Arbroath while falling away in other parts of Scotland.

Cycling enjoyed an unprecedented spike in popularity during the first lockdown in spring and summer of last year as people took to two wheels for travel, daily exercise and leisure.

Figures from Cycling Scotland suggest cycle journey numbers have fallen away again in many parts of Scotland.

But journey numbers are continuing to grow in Arbroath – soon to be home to extensive changes to the A92 to support more cycling, walking and wheeling.

What does the Keptie Street bike counter tell us?

Bike journeys recorded by the counter on Keptie Street are up on the 2020 lockdown period of April, May and June last year.

Numbers grew from 1,333 in April last year to more than 2,025 in April this year.

Journeys increased by 52% in April, 18% in May and 87% in June when comparing 2020 with 2021.

Why is the lockdown cycling boom continuing in Angus?

Angus Cycle Hub founder Scott Francis said the figures tally with Angus-wide data from their own bike recycling project.

The hub team tracks the number of kilometres cycled by those who have bought a recycled bike from them.

He said the project’s 112 members put in 78,000km over the whole of 2020.

This year, so far, the same number of members have clocked 123,000 kms and counting.

“We are really impressed with the numbers this year.

“People in the small towns and hamlets are cycling as more people continue to work from home.”

He said the majority of the journeys would be leisure travel, rather than commuting.

Neighbouring Dundee was achieving more success in promoting cycle commuting, he added.

But he said the rise of electric-powered e-bikes would make cycle-commuting a “more viable” option for Angus residents.

“You don’t arrive at work tired or sweaty. So we’re encouraging that.”

Is Scotland’s cycling lockdown boom over?

Although national figures have fallen away from the peak period during the first lockdown they remain up on the pre-pandemic period.

In April this year cycle counts were 13% lower compared to April 2020, and 15% higher compared to April 2019.

In May this year, during poor weather, cycle counts were 48% lower compared to May 2020, and 12% lower compared to May 2019.

Cyclist Pierluigi Carena in the Stannergate, Dundee.

In June 2021 cycle counts were 34% lower compared to June 2020, and 14% higher compared to June 2019.

Nick Montgomery is monitoring and development officer with Cycling Scotland.

He said the number of bike journeys taken in Scotland appeared to be 15% up on the pre-pandemic period.

He said: “The data from our National Monitoring Framework indicates that cycling remains up on pre-pandemic levels.

“Unsurprisingly, it’s not at the heights of lockdown levels last year but it demonstrates that an overall increase is being sustained.”

He suggested the big increase in rainfall in May 2021 had kept many riders away from their bikes.

The Cycling Scotland figures are based on data collected by 46 automatic cycle counters.

