Detectives release description of man who attacked woman in Carnoustie

Police investigating an assault in Carnoustie on Wednesday have released the description of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A woman was pushed to the ground by a man as she walked through Craigmill Den at around 10.25am on Wednesday, August 11.

The woman was able to fight off the man before he then ran towards Easthaven.

Officers had appealed for information but have now released a description of a man wanted in connection with the assault.

Detective sergeant David Rice of Police Scotland said: “Our investigation into this assault is continuing. I am still appealing to anyone with information, and we now have a full description of the suspect.

“He is described as white, in his 30s and around 5ft 11ins in height.

“He was clean-shaven with a tanned complexion. He was wearing a long-sleeved black top, black sports tights and black Adidas trainers.

“After the attack on Wednesday morning he ran off towards Easthaven.

“From our inquiries so far we know that there were people walking in the area.

“There were two women walking together and a man and woman out walking a dog too.

Appeal for information on Carnoustie assault

“I would urge these people to contact us as they may have witnessed something that will assist our inquiry.”

Detective sergeant Rice said previously the woman was uninjured but shaken up as a result.

He said: “Thankfully no one was injured during this incident, but nonetheless this was a frightening experience for the woman and she is understandably shaken up.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0998 of August 11.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”